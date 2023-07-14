5 Rock Songs Recorded by Only One Person

Most songs are a collaborative effort. From co-writing to bands to producers, and audio engineers, many people have their hands in a project before it ever reaches the audience’s ears.

Every so often though, a singular musician will be the end all be all in a project. A few particularly talented rockers have written and recorded songs on their own. Find five of them below.

1. “When Doves Cry,” Prince

Prince could be reclusive at times. Those that knew him would describe him equally as the paradigm of a rock star and a deeply introverted person. Given that, it’s not surprising Prince would go into the studio alone as well.

One of his most stunning self-written and recorded tracks is “When Doves Cry” from Purple Rain. Prince practiced holding back on this track, cutting out a bass line, and letting the synth-driven melody play unbound.

2. “Highway Patrolman,” Bruce Springsteen

The entirety of Nebraska sees Bruce Springsteen holding down the fort by himself. He started recording the project in a DIY style, intending to take it back to the E Street Band to help him re-record the songs. In the end, he decided to release the bedroom tapes as is and subsequently delivered a cult favorite record.

Among the track list is “Highway Patrolman.” The poignant story of familial love lends itself well to the stripped-down style of the record. Springsteen acts as the narrator for the tale of a patrolman wrestling with the decision to lock his brother up for life. In the end, love wins out and he lets his brother skip town.

Well I chased him through them county roads / ‘Til a sign said “Canadian border five miles from here” / I pulled over the side of the highway and watched his taillights disappear, he sings.

3. “Head Like a Hole,” Nine Inch Nails

Trent Reznor helped to usher in a new age of rock with “Head Like a Hole” in 1989. The Nine Inch Nails frontman recorded the entire song by himself, bottling up his emotions into a five-minute explosion of rage.

Head like a hole / Black as your soul / I’d rather die than give you control, he sings through gritted teeth in the chorus. The situation at hand seems deeply personal for Reznor, which is only bolstered by his recording of the song solo.

4. “I’ll Stick Around,” Dave Grohl

Following Kurt Cobain’s untimely death, Dave Grohl was left to figure out how to proceed. The drummer decided to continue creating as soon as possible. A few months after the fact, he booked time at a studio close to home and began working on what would become Foo Fighters’ debut album.

All of the songs on the 12-track record were written and recorded by Grohl, but we’ve decided to revisit a live staple of the group, “I’ll Stick Around.” Every instrument and vocal trill heard on this track is the product of Grohl’s exceptional musicianship.

5. “Blackbird,” the Beatles

Paul McCartney shed his other half, John Lennon, for “Blackbird” in 1968. Macca hopped in the studio with nothing more than his acoustic guitar and delivered one of the band’s most moving songs.

McCartney was deeply affected hearing the news of the Little Rock Nine being berated while attempting to desegregate a school in Arkansas. The Beatles member decided to create a message of hope for them in the wake of their suffering: All your life / You were only waiting for this moment to be free.

The solo McCartney recording primed him for his early solo projects that he would take on completely DIY style.

