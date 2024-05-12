3 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Eminem

The Detroit-based rapper Eminem is known for ruffling feathers. In fact, he’s done it so much he’s made a number of enemies along the way, from family members to politicians. But despite what anyone might think about his character, his talent with the written word is unparalleled. He turned rapping into a style of magic thanks to his internal rhymes and veritable short stories.

Still, though, the popular lyricist has his fair share of detractors. That’s why we wanted to collect this list of songs to offer fans a response to the hate that might come his way. Indeed, these are three songs for people who say they don’t like the super-talented rapper Eminem.

“Lose Yourself”

If Eminem wasn’t a household name by the time the 2002 movie 8 Mile dropped, then he certainly was in its wake. And this song, “Lose Yourself,” was the signature track from that album. More than two decades later, the song still plays routinely on the radio and during sports games, from the NBA to the NFL. Why? Because the track is all about destiny, taking your shot at being the best you can be. While 8 Mile was a movie about failure until the main character finally won, this song is all about the motivation it takes to reach for that star. On it, Em raps,

His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy

There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti

He’s nervous, but on the surface, he looks calm and ready

To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgetting

What he wrote down, the whole crowd goes so loud

He opens his mouth, but the words won’t come out

He’s chokin’, how? Everybody’s jokin’ now

The clock’s run out, time’s up, over, blaow

“Patiently Waiting”

Technically a song from 50 Cent’s breakthrough 2003 album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, this track, though, features one of Eminem’s greatest verses. It’s a verbal onslaught, a demonstration of talent so potent it makes everyone and everything on the song seem secondary. Not only that, but Eminem produced the song too, creating the beat. On the offering, Em raps,

They think they’re crazy, but they ain’t crazy, let’s face it, s–t, basically

They’re just playin’ sick, they ain’t s–t, they ain’t sayin’ s–t, spray ’em, 50

A to the K, get in the way, I’ll bring Dre and them with me

And turn this day into f—-n’ mayhem, you stayin’ with me?

Don’t let me lose you, I’m not tryna confuse you

When I let loose with this Uzi and just shoot through your Isuzu

You get the message? Am I gettin’ through to you?

You know what’s comin’? You motherf—-s don’t even know, do you?

“Stan”

The song that created the term for the superfan. That’s right, when someone says they are “stanning” something or someone, they have this track to thank. Released on Eminem’s 2000 record The Marshall Mathers LP, this offering is like a movie, the story of a demented fan who, today, seems all too relevant himself. This is the type of person celebrity culture breeds and Eminem was trying to warn us nearly 25 years ago. Also, adding to the tune’s lore, Em and music icon Elton John performed this song together live at the 2001 Grammy Awards. On the track, Em raps,

Dear Slim, you still ain’t called or wrote, I hope you have a chance

I ain’t mad, I just think it’s f—-d up you don’t answer fans

If you didn’t want to talk to me outside your concert, you didn’t have to

But you coulda signed an autograph for Matthew

That’s my little brother, man, he’s only six years old

We waited in the blisterin’ cold for you, for four hours, and you just said, “no”

That’s pretty s—-y, man, you’re like his f—-n’ idol

He wants to be just like you, man, he likes you more than I do

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images