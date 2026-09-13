6 Songs From 1971 That Will Teleport You to Your Younger Years

Music has uncanny teleportative qualities, instantly transporting us back to a specific place in time as we listen. Whether you associate your youth with these songs because that’s when they came out, or the lyrics just have a way of speaking to your heart and memory, these six songs from 1971 are sure to send you back to your younger years.

“Me And Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin

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Janis Joplin’s 1971 posthumous album, Pearl, took on a melancholy quality in the context of her death one year earlier. Songs like “Me And Bobby McGee” feel so wayward and lonely in this light, which is why they’re able to tug at our heartstrings and remind us of our own feelings of loneliness and loss so effectively.

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“Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones

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The Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses” is a rare sentimental track for the raucous rock ‘n’ rollers. This 1971 classic is also one of the special kinds of songs that tend to take on more meaning the older we get. “Childhood living is easy to do / the things you wanted, I bought them for you.”

“Sweet Leaf” by Black Sabbath

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Maybe this song is more applicable to your younger years if you’re a fan of the sweet leaf yourself. In any case, Black Sabbath’s “Sweet Leaf” from their 1971 album Master Of Reality is among the best songs about hedonism for hedonism’s sake. The kind of hedonism you partake in when you don’t have to worry about a mortgage.

“Misty Mountain Hop” by Led Zeppelin

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Even if you never fully experienced the hippie scenes Led Zeppelin is singing about in “Misty Mountain Hop”, the song has a way of transporting you to your younger carefree years just the same. Lines like “Why don’t you take a good look at yourself and describe what you see” hit hard when waxing nostalgic about the past.

“Gotta Get Up” by Harry Nilsson

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Harry Nilsson’s opening track on Nilsson Schmilsson brings you to your younger years by highlighting just how much time has passed since you were in them. “There was a time when we could dance until a quarter to then / We never thought it would end then.” It’s hard not to get whisked away by this kind of wistful yearning.

“Fearless” by Pink Floyd

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Wrapping up this list of 1971 songs that will bring you back to your younger years is “Fearless” off Pink Floyd’s Meddle. While not explicitly about childhood, there is a sense of personal evolution—both experienced and witnessed—in this timeless track. “I’ll climb the hill in my own way, just wait awhile for the right day.”

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