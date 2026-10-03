3 Southern Rock Songs From the 1970s That Are Perfect for Your Next Wedding Playlist

Southern rock music can really spice up your next shindig. The stuff boasts an energy and a mood that can spark a party. As soon as the twangy vocals and energetic rhythms hit, your guests will be dancing all night. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that we still adore. Indeed, these are three Southern rock songs from the 1970s that are perfect for your next wedding playlist.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from ‘(Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd)’ (1973)

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This classic 1970s southern rock tune isn’t just for concert requests anymore. Wedding playlists are great because they often feature songs everyone knows. They feature songs people love to sing and dance to. Well, everyone knows “Free Bird”. Heck, when it comes on, you may even see a few family members putting their cell phones in the air and waving them from side to side. “Free Bird” is one of those songs many people have a connection to. Let the track build and build and watch your audience light up.

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“Ramblin’ Man” by The Allman Brothers Band from ‘Brothers And Sisters’ (1973)

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Some songs just put you in a great mood. There is something about the lyrics, the guitar tones, the vibes—sometimes you can’t even put a finger on it. But the song just gets you and your best friends smiling. Well, “Ramblin’ Man” by The Allman Brothers Band is one of those songs. Put it on while your guests are having dinner. Chatter will rise, and so will the joy in the room. “Ramblin’ Man” just has that effect on people.

“Travelin’ Band” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Cosmo’s Factory’ (1970)

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This 1970 track from Creedence Clearwater Revival boasts a ton of energy. If you’re looking around at your guests and you can just feel they need some CCR signature swamp rock, then this is the tune for you. “Travelin’ Band” offers big vibes and heart-pumping rhythms. By the end of the song, you’ll feel as if you’ve raced around the country, performing for audiences from Maine to California. You’ll be sweating and smiling like you’re in your own traveling rock band. Hey, maybe that’s what a marriage really is, after all!

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