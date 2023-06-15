6 Songs You Didn’t Know Bobby Darin Wrote for Other Artists

The perfectly coifed, swoon-worthy crooner Bobby Darin was known as many things—the voice behind the teenybopper hit “Dream Lover,” the Las Vegas mainstay, even sometimes actor, but “songwriter” is a too often overlooked point on his musical résumé.

It was Darin’s songwriting that first kickstarted his music career, and it would be his songwriting that gave birth to many of his greatest hits and the hits of others. Below are 6 songs you may not have known Bobby Darin penned for other artists.

1. “My Mom” – The Osmond Brothers (1964)

Written by Bobby Darin and Terry Melcher

I close my eyes / And I can see her smile / All my tears disappear for a while / And I’d give everything that I own / To have her back home / My Mom, the Osmond Brothers sing in their 1964 surf-rock-styled tune “My Mom.”

Penned by Darin with record producer Terry Melcher, who was a paramount figure in shaping the California Sound of the 1960s, the wistful “My Mom” was a sweet hit for the sibling quartet.

2. “Simple Song of Freedom” – Tim Hardin (1969)

Written by Bobby Darin

Come and sing a simple song of freedom / Sing it like you’ve never sung before / Let it fill the air / Tell the people everywhere / We, the people here, don’t want a war, plays Tim Hardin’s “Simple Song of Freedom.”

Probably best known as a Darin hit, “Simple Song of Freedom” was originally penned by the artist for Hardin in 1969. Darin would record and release his own version of the tune in 1971.

3. “If You Love Him” – Joanie Sommers (1964)

Written by Bobby Darin

If you love him / Why not tell him so / Hurry to his arms / Never let him go / If you love him / Girl, you’ve just got to let it show, plays the bouncy pop tune, “If You Love Him.”

Released in 1964 by singer-actress Joanie Sommers, the Darin-penned work was one of many songs he wrote for starlets from a female perspective.

4. “Love Me Right” – LaVern Baker (1957)

Written by Bobby Darin and Don Kirshner

You can tease me / You can squeeze me / If you want to please me / Love me, baby / Love me right in the morning, R&B songstress LaVern Baker sings in the swinging “Love Me Right.”

The 1957 tune was written by Darin and renowned music mogul and songwriter Don Kirshner. The tune wouldn’t be Baker’s biggest hit, but it would add to a catalog of songs that adequately showcased her trademark fire and allure.

5. “This Little Girl’s Gone Rockin'” – Ruth Brown (1958)

Written by Bobby Darin and Mann Curtis

I wrote my mom a letter and this is what I said… / Wella wella wella wella / Washed all the dishes and I did a lot more / I even bought the dinner at the grocery store / And now, mom, you’ll find the key next door / This little girl’s gone rockin’, plays the thumping Ruth Brown ditty.

“This Little Girl’s Gone Rockin'” was penned by Darin with songwriter Mann Curtis and would become a