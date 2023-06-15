6 Comedic Country Songs That Will Get You Laughing

Country music has long been known for its storytelling which can range from heartfelt songs to murder ballads. But another area country music thrives in is comedic storytelling.

Videos by American Songwriter

Across decades, artists have delivered lyrics that will make you laugh, cry and sometimes even both. From a signature duet by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty to a deep cut by Dierks Bentley’s parody band Hot Country Knights, check out six of the funniest country songs below.

1. “Alcohol” by Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley is one of the most comedic lyricists in country music, and he’s proven that several times throughout his career. One of the most prominent examples is his 2005 hit, “Alcohol.” His ode to liquid courage comes in the form of such lol-worthy lyrics as, I got you in trouble in high school/But college, now that was a ball/You had some of the best times/You’ll never remember with me/Alcohol. His personification of the beverage makes it a hilarious standout in a genre where alcohol is a ubiquitous topic in songs across decades.

2. “You’re the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly” by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty

One of the most well-known comedic songs in country music comes from Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty. Though the title appears offensive, “You’re the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly,” is actually a humorous ode to a couple that’s lost the spark in their romance, as told through snicker-inducing lyrics like, You’re the reason I changed to beer from soda pop/An’ you’re the reason I never get to go to the beauty shop. The song has stood the test of time as one of the genre’s funniest duets.

3. “Pray For You” by Jaron and the Long Road to Love

In 2009, Jaron and the Long Road to Love delivered arguably one of the best plot twists in country music history. The song starts off seemingly as a message of grace to the people who’ve wronged him – until the chorus kicks in. I pray your brakes go out runnin’ down a hill/I pray a flower pot falls from a window sill/And knocks you in the head like I’d like to, Jaren sings, likely drawing a laugh from the listener in the process. “Pray For You” is definitely one of the funniest country songs of the past decade.

4. “A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash

One of the many aspects that makes Johnny Cash a compelling artist is his sharp songwriting, and “A Boy Named Sue” is one of many examples of this. The first verse gives the impression that a sad story is to follow, as songwriter Shel Silverstein sets up the narrative about a man who’s an alcoholic and abandons his family. But when Cash ends the verse singing, But the meanest thing that my daddy ever did/Was before he left, he went and named me Sue, he instead sets up a light-hearted song.

The penultimate moment comes when years later, Sue confronts his father at a random bar in Tennessee and a fight ensues, only to end in a tender-hearted moment between a father and son, proving the power of dynamic storytelling in country music.

5. “Asphalt” by Hot Country Knights

Hot Country Knights, the brainchild of Dierks Bentley that sees him as frontman Doug Douglason and his equally eccentric bandmates, have brought a hysterical presence to country music since their official debut in 2020. One of their many hilarious offerings is “Asphalt,” a deep cut off their debut album, The K is Silent.

Writers Jim Beavers, Jon Nite and Brett Tyler cleverly found a way to weave in several veiled references to a woman’s rear end that they hate to leave behind. It ain’t my fault/It’s that asphalt, Bentley (aka Douglason) croons in the opening line of the chorus that demonstrates how the fake country band strikes the perfect blend of ridiculous antics with surprisingly clever lyrics.

6. “Pageant Material” by Kacey Musgraves

Leave it to Kacey Musgraves to make a statement while also making you laugh. The title track of her 2015 album does exactly that, as the born and raised Texan examines the absurdity of beauty pageant culture. It’s hard not to chuckle when Musgraves sings God bless the girls who smile and hug/When they’re called out as a runner up on TV or I’m always higher than my hair/And it ain’t that I don’t care about world peace/But I don’t see how I can fix it in a swimsuit on a stage. This deep cut will certainly keep you smiling from start to finish.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns