Reba McEntire Shares Sweet Messages to Kelly Clarkson After Her Beautiful Rendition of “Till You Love Me”

Throughout her time on stage, Kelly Clarkson has proved herself to be more than the original winner of American Idol. When looking past American Idol, the singer released ten studio albums, helped coach on The Voice, helmed her own television show, and even won three Grammy Awards. Embracing the qualities of a superstar, Clarkson shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. And while most artists tend to stick with one genre, the singer is proving that her voice can’t be contained to a single style. And recently, her cover of “Till You Love Me” caught the attention of legendary country singer Reba McEntire.

Although Clarkson welcomes some interesting celebrities on her The Kelly Clarkson Show, it is her Kellyoke segment that captivated fans. Always looking forward to Kellyoke, time and time again, fans are somewhat shocked by Clarkson’s wide range. And there was no expectation when it came to Reba’s classic song. But while gaining praise from fans is nice, nothing compares to receiving love from Reba.

Thanks KC for covering my song #TillYouLoveMe on your show today! Did y’all catch her beautiful rendition? 😍

Thanks KC for covering my song #TillYouLoveMe on your show today! Did y'all catch her beautiful rendition? 😍

— Reba McEntire (@reba) May 2, 2024

Sharing the video of her performance on Twitter, Reba responded to Clarkson’s performance, writing, “Thanks KC for covering my song #TillYouLoveMe on your show today! Did y’all catch her beautiful rendition?” Reba was sure to add a link that sent fans to her original version of the song.

Kelly Clarkson Gets Special Surprise From Hoda Kotb

Gaining over 60,000 views, fans filled the comment section with praise. “Always one of my favorites of yours and now KC has me loving this song twice. Beautiful.” Another person added, “I don`t think anyone said it yet but I think we need a song and stories hour with Kelly and Reba. So what do you say?” And one comment suggested, “I love how she kept the accompaniment more sparse and pared back. That choice allowed us to really hone in on the dynamic and stylistic choices she made in her version.”

Besides performing classic songs, Clarkson recently got a surprise from Hoda Kotb when she stopped by the show to introduce the star to her children and get a chance to meet Meghan Trainor. While having a rough 2023, it appears Clarkson is making the most of 2024.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)