4 Songs You Didn’t Know Rick James Wrote For Other Artists

Rick James may be best known for salacious funk hits like “Give It to Me Baby” and “Super Freak,” but the artist was so much more than those two songs. Beyond being a beloved entertainer and enduring hitmaker, he was also a skilled producer, multi-instrumentalist, and above all, songwriter.

James penned a number of songs throughout his storied career, crafting some of his and others’ biggest successes. From making comedian Eddie Murphy a musical sensation to turning his own girl group into the next big thing, he did it all. Here are 4 songs Rick James wrote for others.

1. “Out in the Country” – Bobby Taylor (1969)

Written by Rick James, Ronn Matlock, Roderick Harrison

Out in the country / All alone with my tears / That’s where I belong / I don’t want to meet nobody new / I just want you to come on home, Bobby Taylor of the Vancouvers fame sings in his tearful solo tune “Out in the Country.”

The 1969 song was penned by James alongside songwriters Ronn Matlock and Roderick Harrison. The late 1960s saw James working under the name Ricky Matthews as he wrote songs for several Motown recording artists, including Taylor. An artist with unparalleled range, James could write a heartfelt tune like “Out in the Country” one moment and then pen outrageous smash hits like “Super Freak” the next.

2. “All Night Long” – Mary Jane Girls (1983)

Written by Rick James

Oh something’s got me so excited, baby / A feelin’ I’ve been holdin’ back so long / You got me shook up shook down shook out / On your lovin’ and boy I can’t wait to get started lovin’ you, plays the sneaky groove “All Night Long.”

The 1983 Mary Jane Girls chart-topper was a product of James’ songcraft. The all-girl group itself was a product of the artist’s music industry know-how, formed from his onstage and in-studio backup singers and made instant stars.

After its initial success, “All Night Long” would be sampled several times over, becoming a hit once more for everyone from Jay-Z to Jennifer Lopez.

3. “In My House” – Mary Jane Girls (1984)

Written by Rick James

So when you need a little peace of mind / Come on over, boy, anytime / I’ll keep you happy and so satisfied / In my house, in my house, thunders the dance-pop classic “In My House.”

Another James-penned hit, the 1984 tune was Mary Jane Girls’ biggest success. It was released as the lead single to their sophomore album and quickly began to top charts, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remaining a fixture in the Top 40 for weeks.

4. “Party All the Time” – Eddie Murphy (1985)

Written by Rick James

My girl wants to party all the time / Party all the time / Party all the time / My girl wants to party all the time / Party all the time / She parties all the time, plays the synth-riddled Eddie Murphy tune “Party All the Time.”

The repetitive, yet effective James-crafted hit marked the musical debut of the beloved comedian when it was released in 1985 as the lead single to his album How Could It Be. James not only wrote and produced the chart-topper he can also be heard on percussion and harmonies.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images