6 Times Harry Styles Songs Made Us Cry

Harry Styles‘ music knows no bounds. The versatility of his sonic palette is also reflected in his songwriting capabilities which range from the playful “Watermelon Sugar” to somber gems like “Boyfriends.” While Styles has been filling arenas with his vast-ranging catalog, below, we focus on the songs that make us have big feelings.

The world was introduced to Styles when he was a member of the wildly popular boy band, One Direction. In addition to his killer harmonies and energetic live performances, Styles also co-wrote some songs for the band, including the Made in the A.M. deep cut, “If I Could Fly.” The lyrics find the main character in a state of vulnerability, defenseless, and with their heart on their sleeve. I’ve got scars / Even though they can’t always be seen / And pain gets hard / But now you’re here and I don’t feel a thing, he writes in the misty-eyed romantic lyrics.

Styles’ tender voice alone is enough to make you want to weep on “Sweet Creature.” Equal parts sweet and heartbreaking, Styles sings about a love that’s on the rocks, yet the two lovers manage to find their way back to each other. We started two hearts in one home / I know, it’s hard when we argue / We’re both stubborn / I know, but oh sweet creature, sweet creature / Wherever I go, you bring me home, he sings in the chorus that perfectly captures the delicate balance of sorrow and understanding.

This acoustic ballad with its country-esque waning guitar and storytelling is sure to tug at the heartstrings. Here, Styles encounters a former flame and quickly realizes within moments of meeting that they’re not the same people they were when they were together. With lyrics as gut-wrenching as: We’re not who we used to be / We’re just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me / Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat, it’s nearly impossible to keep a personal heartbreak from re-surfacing when listening to “Two Ghosts.”

“Boyfriends” has Styles stepping into the perspective of someone trapped in a toxic relationship. Styles narrates the situation with empathy as he sings of never-ending games, lack of communication, and unjust behaviors. He starts secretly drinking / It gets hard to know what he’s thinking / You love a fool who knows just how to get under your skin / You, you, you still open the door, Styles croons in this folksy ballad that will rip your heart out.

This beautiful piano ballad finds Styles taking an inward look at himself. Unafraid to bare his heart and leave his insecurities on the page. What am I now? What am I now? / What if I’m someone I don’t want around? / I’m falling again, he pleads with painstaking emotion in the chorus. “Falling” is easily one of the most beautiful and emotional songs in Styles’ growing catalog.

Inspired by a true story about a person who shared with Styles some of the deep traumas they’ve faced, the singer processed his feelings about it all through song. The result is a tender-hearted acoustic guitar ballad wherein Styles encourages the pseudonym of Matlida to let go of the past and embrace a brighter future. You can let it go / You can throw a party full of everyone you know / And not invite your family ’cause they never showed you love / You don’t have to be sorry for leavin’ and growin’ up, he sings with such poignancy that it’s bound to cause teardrops.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images