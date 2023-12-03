The 4 Best Songs Harry Styles Wrote for One Direction

Harry Styles‘ strength as a songwriter has been proven countless times during his solo career. But, he was flexing that skill while with his One Direction bandmates as well. Find our four favorite songs from One Direction that Styles helped pen, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 6 Times Harry Styles Songs Made Us Cry]

1. “A.M”

Styles and the other three remaining One Direction members (following Zayn Malik’s departure) wrote “A.M.” together. The song acts as the title track to the group’s fifth and final album. The lyrics see the band revel in light night chit-chat. All my favorite conversations / Always made in the a.m., the lyrics read. There is a charm about the bandmates penning this song together. Though the lyrics have romantic connotations, it also feels like it could be a commentary on the many endless nights they spent together while on the road.

2. “Back For You”

Another joint effort for the group, “Back For You” is evocative of the band’s early, sugary sweet pop musicality. It’s geared toward a younger crowd, which makes sense given it was written by 18-21 year olds. Styles’ future as a solo hitmaker was coming into focus on this song. It’s anthemic, insatiably catchy, and had endless replay value.

3. “Fool’s Gold”

“Fools Gold” is one of the band’s most soothing tracks. You’d sooner find this lilting melody on the album of a singer/songwriter than that of a boy band; nevertheless, they pull it off. When Styles’ voice comes in on the chorus, it instantly puts the listener into a lulled state.

4. “If I Could Fly”

Styles has covered “If I Could Fly” several times during his solo career. Clearly, this romantic ode means a lot to him as a songwriter. We can’t deny its appeal either. The lyrics are deeply swoon-worthy while not being schmaltzy.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)