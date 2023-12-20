Brandy Gifts Fans What They’ve Been Asking For With First Christmas Album

Since signing with Atlantic Records in 1993, Brandy did more than just release her debut album at 15 as she went on to sell over 40 million albums and win a Grammy Award. She also branched out into Hollywood, working on films like I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Cinderella, and the hit show America’s Got Talent. The singer even worked on Broadway in the musical Chicago. While crossing numerous milestones over her career, in 2023, the singer released her first Christmas album and even she was surprised it took so long.

For fans of Brandy, it has been a long three years since the singer released a new album. Her last album, B7, hit shelves in 2020 and debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Always able to produce a hit, the singer admitted to Variety that fans have consistently requested the singer produce a Christmas album. And their requests have been answered. Brandy said, “I always wanted to do a Christmas project, and my fans have always requested it, so it just seemed like the right time to do it. I felt that I was in the spirit, I was in the mood and it just came together perfectly.”

Featuring classics like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, “Santa Baby”,” Jingle Bells”, and “Deck the Halls”, Christmas with Brandy might be one of the best ways to spend the holiday. And if the 11-track album wasn’t enough, it comes with a digital bonus track titled, “Christmas Everyday.”

Brandy Shares Christmas Classic With Her Own Style

What makes Christmas with Brandy even better is the fact that on top of featuring holiday classics, the album comes with six original songs. Released back in November, the album received positive reviews from fans. During an interview with Billboard, the singer noted her love for Christmas.

Wanting to record the classics with her own style behind them, Brandy praised her team, saying, “I’ve had a great team of people to work with me producers, nephew. One of the writers is Sebastian Kole, Tatiana Clark, India Kearney. I just had a really good team around me. And they really helped me put my own spin on the classics and helped me put together some originals that I’m really proud of.”

Fans seemed to agree, commenting, “One of the greatest vocalists we will ever have guys! Let’s celebrate her! God truly crafted her voice single-handedly.”

