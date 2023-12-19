The 5 Most Poetic Lyrics From Harry Styles’ Debut Album

Harry Styles‘ debut album was as strong an introduction as possible. The rock-tinged record helped to cap off his lauded career in the boyband circuit and start him on his path to solo pop domination. While his songwriting efforts with One Direction earned him praise, it was nothing like the buzz he would get from the writing on Harry Styles. Find our five favorite poetic strokes from Styles’ first record, below.

“Meet In The Hallway” is as meditative as it gets on Styles’ debut album. It feels almost like Styles is talking to himself, hoping to reconcile things with a past love. In the lines above, he is at his lowest point–literally. He is splayed out on the floor, completely given up on trying to move on. It’s a physical manifestation of heartbreak. Styles uses the metaphor to great appeal here.

Reconnecting with an old flame can be a surreal experience—or at least that’s what Styles is trying to convey with the lines above. They look like who he used to be in love with (looks so real), they sound like someone who he used to be in love with (Sounds like something that I used to feel), and yet it’s not exactly as it was. Few musicians have summed up that scenario as succinctly as Styles does here.

We have to circle back to “Two Ghosts.” It’s one of Styles’ best, most poetic, songwriting bouts and thus deserves two spots on this list. We appreciate Styles’ ability to set a scene. He does so expertly in the lines above. He describes a quiet night in, simple in scope, and seemingly uneventful. To him though, there didn’t need to be anything flashy in that relationship: this was all we used to need.

Heartache can make you crazy. Styles knows this all too well. Here, he turns to a higher power to calm his worried mind. It’s the kind of severity he rarely got to explore while with One Direction. His candor is what makes these lines particularly poetic.

“Woman” is as sultry as it is a powerful showcase of Styles’ songwriting. The lines above take a simple idea (jealousy) and make it all the more poignant with the use of figurative language. You’re making me bleed, he sings, fully ceding to dramatics. Isn’t all the best poetry a little dramatic?

