6 Wildly Successful Musicians Who Failed Big Before Making it Big

They’re known around the globe now, but these music stars weren’t always so famous. In fact, many experienced countless failures before making it big. Take it as a lesson in resilience and refusal to give up, no matter how tough the road is. From Lady Gaga to Elvis Presley, these musicians dealt with massive failures before landing their breakthrough.

1. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is basically the queen of 21st century pop; she’s won 13 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, and even an Oscar. It was a long and discouraging road for her, though. The early years of her career involved constant setbacks. No major label would take her on, convinced that her image wouldn’t work. Once she finally got a record deal, she was unceremoniously dropped after three months. She even got pushback while she was still in school; reportedly, there was a hate group on Facebook entitled “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous.” Clearly, she proved them wrong.

2. Madonna

No one is more synonymous with the rise of pop music than Madonna. So famous she only needs one name, Madonna had a series of major failures before she became the diva she is today. When she first moved to New York City, she was fired from a series of jobs and barely managed to support herself. Many days, she had just a few dollars to her name. She also experienced violence in the city and was rejected by multiple managers. Finally, she managed to secure a record deal and became the biggest pop star of the 1980s.

3. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix’s short career revolutionized music and made him one of the most famous rock guitarists in history. But in 1967, he went on tour with The Monkees as the band’s opener. Hendrix lasted only two weeks before quitting the tour, mortified by the experience. Night after night, the audience booed him off the stage, impatient to see the headlining act. Others would later say that Hendrix was just in the wrong element and needed to find a better audience. Regardless, it was a discouraging experience for the guitarist, who was humiliated by the reception.

4. Katy Perry

Katy Perry is a world-renowned pop star now, but the start of her career was rough. She experienced setbacks that were enough to make anyone throw in the towel. Her first album was a gospel record that sold just a few hundred copies before her label abruptly closed its doors. Two more record deals tanked in the next few years. Undeterred, Perry kept working steadily as a backup singer and found occasional gigs for herself. Finally, she signed on to Capitol Records. Her work with them produced her two breakthrough hits, “Hot n Cold” and “I Kissed a Girl.” She’s now won countless awards and even performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

5. Jay-Z

Jay-Z is one of the most successful musicians and entrepreneurs in the world. Known not just for his music but also for his marriage to Beyonce and his many business ventures, he has a success story rooted in his refusal to give up. He was rejected by record label after record label. His solution? First he sold CDs out of his car, then he decided to co-found his own label. Roc-A-Fella Records would go on to launch the careers of musicians such as Kanye West, Jadakiss, Nicole Wray, and Juelz Santana. Meanwhile, Jay-Z was voted best rapper in history by Billboard in 2023.

6. Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley was one of the driving forces behind the rise of rock and roll. But his first two demos were duds, fizzling out immediately after recording. Labels rejected him; executives told him he couldn’t sing and should keep his job as a truck driver. That all changed when a DJ put his song “That’s All Right” on the air in 1954. Presley became the King of Rock and Roll, but he had to earn his crown.

