5 Musical Icons Who Started as Songwriters

Not every musical icon has followed the same path to stardom. For some artists, success can appear to be almost accidental. While some musicians chase fame, others run away from it. But one thing many of them have in common is great songwriting.

Smokey Robinson recorded hits with the Miracles but he also wrote songs for some of the biggest names signed to Motown. Neil Diamond pitched songs around Tin Pan Alley and signed with Sunbeam Music Publishing while attending New York University. Diamond barely earned enough money to eat, but this period helped him develop his songwriting, leading to a global music career as an artist.

The following eventual musical icons all first found success writing songs for other artists.

1. Sia

Sia’s career has been a lesson in how to persevere and survive in the music industry. Hers was a career of fits and starts that included multiple record deals and managers and even a gig as a backing singer for the British artist Jamiroquai. When her solo career did gain momentum, she panicked about being famous and decided instead to pursue a career writing songs that other artists would sing.

Sia has written hit songs for Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, and Kylie Minogue. But Sia’s solo career continued to blossom, so she dealt with fame by hiding behind masks in photos and on stage. A brilliant if reluctant pop star, Sia is one of the most successful pop songwriters of her time. She has 15 songs with a billion streams, more than any other songwriter.

2. Bruno Mars

Before Bruno Mars became a household name, he wrote hit songs for other artists including Adam Levine from Maroon 5, Brandy, Flo Rida, and Sean Kingston. Mars was part of a production team called the Smeezingtons who were behind hits like B.o.B’s “Nothin’ on You” and Travie McCoy’s “Billionaire.” Both songs featured Bruno Mars on vocals, which kickstarted his own rise to pop fame. “Nothin’ on You” reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart and “Billionaire” was a Top 10 hit single. Bruno Mars has since won 15 Grammy Awards, sold over 26 million albums and 200 million singles, and set a record by achieving six RIAA Diamond single certifications.

3. Lady Gaga

After an apprenticeship at Famous Music Publishing, Lady Gaga signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV and began writing songs for Britney Spears, Fergie, New Kids on the Block, and the Pussycat Dolls. Gaga’s demo vocals eventually made their way to record executive Jimmy Iovine and this led to a record deal and a move from New York to Los Angeles. Her début album, The Fame, was released in 2008, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums and Top Tastemaker Albums charts. Many consider Lady Gaga to be her generation’s Madonna. She is one of the most successful female pop acts in history and has sold over 170 million records.

4. Carole King

Carole King began her career as a songwriter alongside her first husband, Gerry Goffin. The two wrote the Shirelles’ No. 1 hit “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and many more classics like Little Eva’s “The Loco-Motion” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” recorded by Aretha Franklin.

Carole King and Gerry Goffin are one of the most successful songwriting duos in history. After her divorce from Goffin, King moved to Los Angeles where she met Joni Mitchell and James Taylor. She released her first solo album, Writer, in 1970, which was followed by King’s masterpiece, Tapestry, in 1971. Tapestry occupied the No. 1 spot on the Billboard albums chart for five weeks and has sold 30 million copies. The album earned four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year in 1972. King was also the first woman to earn a Grammy for Song of the Year. Tapestry lived on the Billboard charts for over 300 weeks in total; it is behind only Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon in that category.

5. Ne-Yo

Columbia Records signed Ne-Yo in 2000 but dropped him from the label without releasing an album. He would spend the next few years writing songs for other artists. He wrote “Let Me Love You” for Mario and that song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After that success, Jay-Z—who was then the CEO of Def Jam—signed Ne-Yo to a new record deal.

In 2006, Ne-Yo’s first album, In My Own Words, was released and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album’s second single, “So Sick,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Ne-Yo’s second album, Because of You, also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Ne-Yo has also written songs for Carrie Underwood, Whitney Houston, Enrique Iglesias, and Celine Dion.

