The 7 Best Soprano Solos Are from History’s Most Beloved Musicals

The soprano range is beautiful and vibrant, the perfect register for a leading lady. Famous sopranos include Julie Andrews, Sarah Brightman, and Phillipa Soo. Whether you’re looking for a soprano song for an audition or scoping for a musical theater-themed karaoke night, you can’t go wrong with these famous soprano solos from equally famous musicals.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “I Could Have Danced All Night” — My Fair Lady

“I Could Have Danced All Night” is sung by Eliza Doolittle. After despairing that she’ll never learn to speak properly and complaining of how tired she is, Eliza is encouraged by her mentor Henry Higgins. His words help inspire her. “I Could Have Danced All Night” is a triumphant song wherein Eliza celebrates her new accomplishment and realizes she may have feelings for Higgins. The role was debuted by Julie Andrews, one of the most famous sopranos of her generation.

2. “Far from the Home I Love” — Fiddler on the Roof

“Far from the Home I Love” is one of the most beautiful and emotional songs in Fiddler on the Roof. In it, second-oldest daughter Hodel tells her father goodbye as she leaves to meet her fiancé, Perchik, who is in a Siberian prison. In the song, she explains that she understands the risks of starting a new life without her family—especially with a man involved in the Russian Revolution. Hodel’s farewell acknowledges the very real possibility that she and her father will never meet again.

3. “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” — The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera is full of amazing songs, especially for heroine Christine. “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” is an often-forgotten track. It tends to get overshadowed by the bigger group numbers and duets. Nevertheless, this stunning solo is worth a revisit. It takes place as Christine visits her father’s grave and wishes he were there to tell her what to do. “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” offers a beautiful range of emotion and gives the singer a chance to shine.

4. “Hopelessly Devoted to You” — Grease

Grease is another musical that is jam-packed with great numbers from start to finish. But “Hopelessly Devoted to You” wasn’t included in the original Broadway production. It didn’t make an appearance until the 1978 film adaptation, and all because Olivia Newton-John’s contract stipulated that she have a featured solo. The song is a gorgeous ballad that lets the singer show off both the delicate and powerful parts of her range.

5. “If I Were a Bell” — Guys & Dolls

Not every solo has to be a ballad. Just take the fun-filled song “If I Were a Bell” from Guys & Dolls. The song takes place as Sarah—inadvertently tipsy on rum—declares her feelings for Sky. With her inhibitions lowered, she makes increasingly creative comparisons to let him know exactly how enamored she is. It’s a fun and catchy song, both to hear and to sing.

6. “Flowers” — Hadestown

Broadway buffs will be familiar with Hadestown, a musical that retells the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. But many fans of musicals have still never heard of this play. For auditioning actors, doing a lesser-known song could help them stand out from the crowd. “Flowers” is a stirring lament performed by Eurydice. Realizing she’s losing the memories of her past life, she regrets joining Hades. This beautifully moving song requires a range of emotion and a strong soprano register.

7. “Many a New Day” — Oklahoma

Oklahoma: a Rodgers and Hammerstein classic. Full of stellar group numbers, it also has a few great solos. One of these is “Many a New Day.” In it, Laurey explains that she isn’t heartbroken over Curly—but the audience can see she’s more upset than she wants to admit. The song offers a range of emotion, varying between playfulness, bravado, and grief. It’s no wonder it’s an old favorite of musical theater lovers everywhere.

Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images