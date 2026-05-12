Queen Latifah Officially Signs on as Coach for ‘The Voice’ Season 30

Don’t expect the temperatures to drop this fall thanks to The Voice revealing a star-studded lineup for season 30. While Adam Levine still celebrated his win on the special Battle of Champions season, the producers announced that Kelly Clarkson would return. Hoping to extend his winning streak, Levine added his name to the new season. Wanting a little country flair, Riley Green will make his coaching debut. And needing one more star to finish a historic panel, the show turned to a queen – Queen Latifah.

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With her career ongoing, Queen Latifah spent nearly four decades starring in films like Chicago, Bringing Down the House, and 22 Jump Street. She even appeared in several television shows, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Entourage, and 30 Rock. Helming her own talk show, the actress finished her series, The Equalizer, back in 2025. Queen Latifah might be known for her roles in Hollywood, but the star’s talents extended to the studio.

In 1989, Queen Latifah released her debut album, All Hail the Queen. Collaborating with Daddy-O, Maonie Love, and 45 King, the album peaked at No. 6 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. She followed her debut with Black Reign, Order in the Court, and her latest, Persona, which hit the airwaves in 2009.

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Queen Latifah Recognized By The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Finding her way back to charts with Persona, the album settled at No. 3 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart – and No. 25 on the US Billboard 200. Much like the singer’s other albums, it showcased her ability to collaborate. Persona highlights the talents of Missy Elliott, Dre, Busta Rhymes, Mary J. Blige, and Serani.

Given Queen Latifah’s lasting career and the countless artists she has worked with over the decades, it’s easy to see why The Voice wanted her. Especially, when all that work brought her a Grammy, Golden Globe, and Primetime Emmy Award. She was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2026 under the musical influence category.

Nothing less than a cultural icon, Queen Latifah will be facing seasoned competitors like Levine. Having been part of the series from the beginning, he admitted, “It’s fun to win.” While leaving the show, his return marked another victory. And he wasn’t about to give up his winning formula. “When I came back it was really fun and easy. It’s been fun. I don’t know whatever it is but I hope it keeps on working for me.”

But with Queen Latifah taking her seat in the red chair, The Voice just gained one of the most accomplished entertainers in the industry. Now, fans will get the chance to see if she can bring that same success to the competition stage.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)