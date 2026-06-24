7 Cheesy Songs From the 1970s That Everyone Loves to Hate, But I Just Plain Love

I am a firm believer that the 1970s boasts some of the greatest music of all time. I am also a firm believer that the 1970s boasts some of the cheesiest music of all time—and that there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a good and cheesy song every now and then.

Would I put these on in mixed company the very first time I’m handed the aux cord? Maybe not. But will I be bumping all of these during any and all solo car rides that exceed two hours? Yes.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Rich Girl” by Hall & Oates

Play video

Hall & Oates get a bad rap for being cheesy, but some of their late 1970s fare is straight-up catchy. Even if you hate the song, it’ll get stuck in your head. So, why not just give in to how fun and feel-good tracks like “Rich Girl” are? At least then, you’re having a good time singing along.

“Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” by Steely Dan

Play video

Steely Dan is another band that is often overlooked or denounced in mixed company. But again—songs like “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” are bona fide grooves. Sure, there’s a cheesy element to this one. They are from the 1970s, after all. Still, there’s a reason this single from Pretzel Logic was one of the most commercially successful of their career. It’s infectious.

“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass

Play video

This track earned a spot on the list partly because of how much I used to listen to my dad sing this one in his Chevy pickup. There’s a beachiness to it that, yes, I will admit, is a little cheeseball. But how can anyone resist the urge to sing the chorus with all of the world-weary remorse of a sailor stopped in a port town?

“Things We Do For Love” by 10cc

Play video

10cc’s “Things We Do For Love” is about as cheesy as they come, yet it remains one of my favorite songs from the 1970s. Between the lush instrumentation, vocal harmonies, and multiple musical sections, this one offers up songs within a song, each one more catchy than the last. To add to the cheesiness of it all: I discovered this song while watching a movie about show choirs.

“Come Sail Away” by Styx

Play video

Styx was releasing songs like “Come Sail Away” at the same time that Eric Clapton was releasing “Cocaine” and Queen was releasing “We Will Rock You”. So, yeah, there’s a certain level of whimsy in the Styx world that might have come across as cheesy. Nevertheless, the slow build from Baroque-esque ballad to driving space-rock number gets me every time.

“Hotel California” by The Eagles

Play video

Of all the songs The Eagles put out in the 1970s, “Hotel California” is probably their most ubiquitous. Consequently, many consider it to be one of the cheesiest. And while I will admit that rock radio stations have played this song into the ground, I will also say that it hasn’t made me hate it yet. It just makes it easier to sing along, frankly.

“Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft” by Klaatu

Play video

The last song on my list of cheesy songs from the 1970s that I love is a special dedication to my husband, who admittedly enjoys Klaatu’s “Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft” way (way) more than I. But I love his reaction to this cheesy, eccentric, and dramatic song from the late 1970s. And in that way, I guess I love the song, too. I will still roll my eyes every time he puts it on, though—but, like, in a loving way.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images