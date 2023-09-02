Remember When: Taylor Swift Previewed the Eras Tour at the 2019 AMAs

In 2019, Taylor Swift previewed the career-spanning excellence of her Eras Tour with a medley performance at the American Music Awards. Throughout the masterclass performance, Swift reminded the audience just why she was named Artist of the Decade.

Videos by American Songwriter

The win was especially important for Swift given the trials 2019 had to offer for the singer-songwriter. Prior to the AMAs, Swift learned that her master recordings were sold to Scooter Braun’s company without her knowledge. She was also still in the throes of her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. It was a welcomed win in the Swiftverse, after a long spell of hits to her reputation and career.

Dressed in a button-down shirt that featured her album titles written in black, Swift kicked off the medley with a performance of “The Man.” Swift then brought up a host of background dancers – who all happened to be young girls, further driving the message of the song home.

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind Taylor Swift’s Pop Smash “Style”]

She then took off the white button-up to reveal a gold dress, entering into her Fearless era. Swift pleased the crowd with a performance of “Love Story.” Her fellow musicians, namely Billie Eilish, can be seen living it up in the crowd.

Things then took a darker turn with “I Knew You Were Trouble” from Red. Swift deconstructed the song, giving it more of a Reputation flare. That track then melted into “Blank Space” from 1989.

The performance was given a shot of adrenaline from “Shake It Off.” Swift was joined by Halsey and Camila Cabello for the 2014 hit. As always, “Shake It Off” proved to be a crowd-pleaser at the AMAs.

She then slowed things down for an even more romantic than usual version of “Lover.” Two dancers joined Swift on stage for this portion of the night, punctuating every line of the song with leaps and twirls. Of all the times Swift has performed “Lover,” this has to be one of the best.

Elsewhere in the broadcast, Swift received the award for Artist of the Decade. She reflected on the last 10 years of her career in her acceptance speech.

“I guess what I’m trying to say is that all anyone in this room wants is to create something that will last, whatever it is in life, and the fact that this is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work and of art and of fun and memories—all that matters to me is the memories that I’ve had with you the fans over the years,” she said at the time. “You guys we’ve had fun, incredible, exhilarating times together, and may it continue.”

Revisit all the magic in this performance, below.

Photo Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images