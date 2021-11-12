Listen to Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton Sing an Unreleased Song From ‘Red’ About Jake Gyllenhaal and His “Silver Spoon Gated Community”

On Friday (Nov. 12), the second release from Taylor Swift’s ongoing Taylor’s Version project debuted—now, across DSPs, Swifities can dive into the 31-year-old pop icon’s remake of her seminal 2012 record, Red.

Initiated as a way to combat the loss of her ownership over the masters of her first six albums, the Taylor’s Version project has grown into a powerful and enlightening endeavor for Swift and the legions of folks who adore her music. Revisiting the early days of her meteoric rise to superstardom, she’s doing a tremendous job at tactfully honoring the legacy of those first few records while peeling back the curtain, giving an even more intimate look at how they came to be.

One of the coolest examples of that is the “From the Vault” tunes—the ones that Swift wrote or worked up as demos during the initial sessions, but didn’t end up making the final cut. From Red (Taylor’s Version), these unreleased cuts are truly marvelous—especially one entitled “I Bet You Think About Me.”

Written in the early 2010s—with one of the names on the by-line being Lori McKenna—the candid breakup tune perfectly encapsulates the country-meets-2000s-pop-meets-solid-songwriting style Swift was forging at the time. Re-recorded in 2021 with harmonies from Chris Stapleton, the Taylor’s Version arrangement sticks the landing effortlessly… and the lyrics tell a pretty fascinating story too, considering that it’s rumored that most of the songs written during this period are about Swift’s one-time lover, Jake Gyllenhaal.

“You grew up in a silver spoon gated community/ Glamorous shiny bright Beverly Hills/ I was raised on a farm, no it wasn’t a mansion/ Just living room dancing and kitchen table bills,” Swift sings, seemingly taking subtle swings at Gyllenhaal, who she dated for around three months in 2010. Later in the song, she also makes references to his “cool indie music concerts” and his “organic shoes” and “million dollar couch.” All these allusions seem to suggest that Swift and Gyllenhaal didn’t exactly see eye to eye when it comes to lifestyle—though Swift’s references to being raised on a “farm” don’t exactly capture the fact that her father was a stockbroker and her mother was a marketing executive.

Swift has never officially confirmed that Gyllenhaal was her muse during this time, but fans have long felt that “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “All Too Well” and others are about the actor. Speaking in 2013, she said that whoever the subject of the songs was gave her a welcome response to the record. “He was like, ‘I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album,’” she said. “That was nice.”

Alongside the release, Swift put out a captivating lyric video—listen to the song and read along below:

“I Bet You Think About Me” lyrics:

3 a.m. and I’m still awake

I bet you’re just fine, fast asleep in your city

That’s better than mine

And the girl in your bed has a fine pedigree

And I’ll bet your friends tell you she’s better than me

Huh

Well I tried to fit in with your upper-crust circles

Yeah, they let me sit in back when we were in love

Oh they sit around talking ‘bout the meaning of life

And the book that just saved ‘em that I hadn’t heard of

But now that we’re done and it’s over

I bet you couldn’t believe

When you realized I’m harder to forget

Than I was to leave

And I bet you think about me

You grew up in a silver spoon gated community

Glamorous shiny bright Beverly Hills

I was raised on a farm, no it wasn’t a mansion

Just living room dancing and kitchen table bills

But you know what they say

You can’t help who you fall for

And you and I fell like an early spring snow

But reality crept in, you said we’re too different

You laughed at my dreams, rolled your eyes at my jokes

Mr. Superior Thinking

Do you have all the space that you need?

I don’t have to be your shrink to know that

You’ll never be happy

And I bet you think about me

I bet you think about me, yes, I bet

You think about me

Oh, block it all out

The voices so loud saying

Why did you let her go

Does it make you feel sad

That the love that you’re looking for

Is the love that you had

Now you’re out in the world, searching for your soul

Scared not to be hip, scared to get old

Chasing make-believe status

Last time you felt free was when none of that shit mattered

Cause you were with me

But now that we’re done and it’s over

I bet it’s hard to believe

But it turned out I’m harder to forget

Than I was to leave

And, yeah, I bet you think about me

I bet you think about me, yes

I bet you think about me

I bet you think about me when you’re out

At your cool indie music concerts every week

I bet you think about me in your house

With your organic shoes and your million dollar couch

I bet you think about me when you say “oh my god

She’s insane, she wrote a song about me”

I bet you think about me