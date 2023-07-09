10 Bluegrass Songs Everyone Should Know

Written By Peter Burditt

Bluegrass songs are some of the oldest and most covered in mainstream American music culture, especially in the country and folk genres. That being the case, here are 10 bluegrass songs you should know.

1. “Dueling Banjos,” Eric Weissberg

Most notorious for its eerie appearance in the 1972 film Deliverance, the song scored a Grammy Award, Golden Globe nomination, and was No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks in 1973. Even though “Dueling Banjos” seems like an original tune, the origin of it actually derives from Arthur “Guitar Boogie” Smith’s 1954 song “Feudin’ Banjos.” Matter of fact, Smith filed and won a lawsuit against Weissberg for implementing the song in the film without his permission.

2. “Man of Constant Sorrow,” Dick Burnett

Originally published in 1913 by Dick Burnett, “Man of Constant Sorrow” is a quintessential bluegrass song that is a focal point of the genre. The song is arguably most well known for its appearance in the 2000 film O Brother, Where Art Thou?, which was performed by the fictional band The Soggy Bottom Boys. In addition to this rendition of the song, other artists who have performed the timeless classic include Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Judy Collins, and Peter, Paul, and Mary.

3. “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” Bill Monroe & the Blue Grass Boys

Coined as “The Father of Bluegrass,” Bill Monroe released this bluegrass hit in 1946 and it is a staple not only in the genre but also in mainstream music. The song helped launch Elvis Presley’s career and was covered by other artists like Paul McCartney, Carl Perkins, and John Fogerty. Lastly, the song is the official bluegrass song of Kentucky.

4. “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” Ada R. Habershon & Charles H. Gabriel

“Will the Circle Be Unbroken” is a more than 100-year-old Christian hymn. Released in 1907, the song’s lyrics were created by Ada R. Habershon, and the music by Charles H. Gabriel. The original creators of the song are often forgotten due to the age of this song. However, it remains relevant in bluegrass music thanks to it being covered by The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Willie Nelson, The Carter Family, George Jones, and so many others.

5. “Rocky Top,” Osborne Brothers

Both a bluegrass classic and the official song of The University of Tennessee football team, “Rocky Top” was made famous by the Osborne Brothers and has since cemented itself as a song of the genre since its 1967 release. Though, the song was originally written by married singer/songwriter duo Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, also in the year 1967. Additionally, the song reached the No. 33 spot on U.S. country charts and later reached the No. 17 spot with Lynn Anderson’s 1970 rendition.

6. “Foggy Mountain Breakdown,” Flatt & Scruggs

This entirely instrumental song initially released in 1950 is a low-down, fast pace, iconic bluegrass tune. The song takes on the classic bluegrass musical form of a “breakdown,” meaning the piece often abruptly breaks and changes key. Given this serpentine and complex structure, the song has been covered by Glen Campbell and also appeared in the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde.

7. “Nine Pound Hammer,” Unknown

“Nine Pound Hammer” is an old laborer song that dates back to times of slavery; hence, its original author has yet to be discovered. However, the song still stands in high regard in the folk and bluegrass genres as it has been commercialized and covered by Merle Travis, Townes Van Zandt, Pete Seeger, Tony Rice, and many more.

8. “With Body and Soul,” Bill Monroe & the Blue Grass Boys

Monroe once again graces this list with his song “With Body and Soul,” which was released in 1969. The song tells a harrowing story about the burial of a man’s deceased lover. It is a lyrical masterpiece and is one that will continue to remain relevant within the bluegrass genre for years to come.

9. “Tennessee 1949,” Larry Sparks

Originally released in 1987, Larry Sparks’ “Tennessee 1949” upholds the bluegrass tradition of a sorrow-filled ballad about a man wishing he could go back in time to his youthful years. The highly sentimental song has proven to stand the test of time and is still viewed as one of the most crucial bluegrass tunes in the genre.

10. “Tortured Tangled Hearts,” The Chicks

This 2002 hit featured on The Chicks’ album Home holistically embodies bluegrass with a bit of a modern country twist, all while telling the melancholic story of the lasting effects of lost love. The song was originally written by the acclaimed songwriter Marty Stuart with the intention of letting The Chicks perform it.

