7 of the Most Iconic ‘80s Lyrics Written by Prince

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life. In that first organ note, Prince opens “Let’s Go Crazy” as a musical sermon. The 1984 Purple Rain hit is merely a glimpse at one of the most spellbinding songwriters and the songs written by Prince throughout his 40-year career.

“What’s missing from pop music is danger,” said Prince in a 2006 interview. “There’s no excitement and mystery.”

Danger, mystery, sex, obsessive and tepid loves, memories, and more sentimental snapshots—in his own words, Prince wrote it all.

In honor of one of Prince’s favorite numbers, here are seven of the best lyrics written by the Purple One, pre-The New Power Generation.

“Little Red Corvette” (1982)

I guess I should’ve closed my eyes

When you drove me to the place where your horses run free

‘Cause I felt a little ill when I saw all the pictures

Of the jockeys that were there before me



Believe it or not, I started to worry

I wondered if I had enough class

But it was Saturday night, I guess that makes it all right

And you say: “Baby, have you got enough gas?”

“Purple Rain” (1984)

I never meant to cause you any sorrow

I never meant to cause you any pain

I only wanted one time to see you laughing



I only wanted to see you

Laughing in the purple rain

…I never wanted to be your weekend lover

I only wanted to be some kind of friend, hey

Baby, I could never steal you from another

It’s such a shame our friendship had to end

Honey, I know, I know

I know times are changing

It’s time we all reach out

For something new, that means you too

You say you want a leader

But you can’t seem to make up your mind

“When Doves Cry” (1984)

Dream, if you can, a courtyard

An ocean of violets in bloom

Animals strike curious poses

They feel the heat

The heat between me and you



How can you just leave me standing

Alone in a world that’s so cold? (So cold)

Maybe I’m just too demanding

Maybe I’m just like my father, too bold

Maybe you’re just like my mother

She’s never satisfied (she’s never satisfied)

Why do we scream at each other?

This is what it sounds like

When doves cry



Touch if you will my stomach

Feel how it trembles inside

You’ve got the butterflies all tied up

Don’t make me chase you

Even doves have pride

“Let’s Go Crazy” (1984)

Electric word life

It means forever and that’s a mighty long time

But I’m here to tell you

There’s something else

The afterworld

A world of never-ending happiness

You can always see the sun, day or night

So when you call up that shrink in Beverly Hills

You know the one, Dr. Everything’ll Be Alright

Instead of asking him how much of your time is left

Ask him how much of your mind, baby’

Cause in this life

Things are much harder than in the afterworld

In this life

You’re on your own

And if the elevator tries to bring you down

Go crazy, punch a higher floor

If you don’t like the world you’re living in

Take a look around you

At least you got friends

“I Would Die 4 U” (1984)

I’m not your woman

I’m not your man

I am something

That you’ll never understand

I’ll never beat you

I’ll never lie

And if you’re evil

I’ll forgive you by and by’

Cos you

I would die for you, yeah

Darlin’, if you want me to you

I would die 4 you

I’m not your lover

I’m not your friend

I am something that you’ll

Never comprehend

No need to worry

No need to cry

I’m your Messiah and you’re

The reason why

“Nothing Compares 2 U” (1985)

It’s been seven hours and 15 days

Since you took your love away

I go out every night and sleep all-day

Since you took your love away

Since you been gone, I can do whatever I want

I can see whomever I choose

I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant

But nothing

I said nothing can take away these blues

‘Cause nothing compares

Nothing compares to you



It’s been so lonely without you here

Like a bird without a song

Nothing can stop these lonely tears from falling

Tell me, baby, where did I go wrong?

I could put my arms around every boy I see

But they’d only remind me of you



I went to the doctor, guess what he told me

Guess what he told me

He said, “Girl you better try to have fun, no matter what you do”

But he’s a fool’



Cause nothing compares, nothing compares to you

“Kiss” (1986)

Women, not girls, rule my world

I said they rule my world

Act your age mama, not your shoe size