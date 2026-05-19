The Undisputed 3 Best Songs From The Rolling Stones’ 1971 LP ‘Sticky Fingers’

Sometimes when you’re driving home from work, you realize you need something fantastic to end your day. You need the right blend of snarl and fun, the right blend of blues and rock, and the right blend of music and attitude. That’s just what The Rolling Stones give you.

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Indeed, the British-born band knows how to put you in a mood. And perhaps no album from the group was as capable as their 1971 offering, Sticky Fingers. So, let’s dive into that album here. These are the three undisputed best songs from The Rolling Stones‘ 1971 LP, Sticky Fingers.

“Wild Horses” (Track 3, 5:42)

If you were to create a playlist of the most essential classic rock songs of all time, this track would assuredly make it. The acoustic-driven number exemplifies the genre. It presents The Rolling Stones at their best—beautiful and breaking. We can all see the image in our minds—horses, running and bucking. Horses you cannot tame. Horses that come from the wild prairie. These are the same horses in our own hearts. We are them, and yet somehow we are also the song’s singer, hurting for the love these horses want to run away with.

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” (Track 4, 7:14)

Few rock songs open with such a memorable guitar riff—as soon as “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” comes on, we’re transported. We’re in some mucky, sticky area where anything is possible. But don’t forget to keep your head on a swivel. Look over your shoulder as the flies buzz around. Is this a war zone? Have we died and gone to some strange heaven? It’s unclear. But we’re somewhere thanks to the band, taken away from our boring homes and dropped off into a work of art.

“You Gotta Move” (Track 5, 2:32)

In the 1960s and 1970s, American audiences experienced the British Invasion. Bands from overseas came back to the United States playing blues-rock music. Much of it was inspired by older American blues artists. Some of the songs were even covers of those old blues records. Enter: “You Gotta Move”. The Black spiritual is often credited to Mississippi Fred McDowell. But The Rolling Stones covered it admirably on Sticky Fingers. Life is about movement—even the slow, bluesy kind. And this song sums that truth up impeccably.

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