3 Country Covers That Capture Completely Different Emotions Compared to the Originals

Most of the time, when an artist covers a song, they try to keep true to the original artist’s intent for it. Though they might change the production of a song, the meaning behind it usually stays the same. However, that’s not always the case. Sometimes a cover can completely change the interpretation of a track, whether the cover artist meant to do so or not. Perhaps unintentionally, the three songs below all took on new meanings once these country artists covered them.

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[RELATED: 3 Pop Artists Whose Signature Song Is a Cover]

“Travelin’ Soldier” — The Chicks and Cody Johnson

Starting with a country-to-country cover, we have “Travelin’ Soldier.” The Chicks’ famous version of this song was a cover as well but is largely considered the definitive. The trio delivered a solemn, grieving version of this song that, given their controversial, outspoken opinion on the matter, reads as anti-war. As they reveal the kicker that the young soldier passed away, you can feel the weight of conflict in a way that instantly brings on tears.

Cody Johnson more recently delivered a beloved version of this song. The production of Johnson’s cover is far more upbeat. You can nearly clap along to this track, making it a celebration of bravery. Whether Johnson meant to or not, his version of this song reads far more patriotic than The Chicks’, proving that a few slight changes in production can impact a listener completely differently.

“Hurt” — Nine Inch Nails and Johnny Cash

Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” reads like an angsty, self-destructive industrial rock track. Johnny Cash’s famous country cover of it feels completely different. It’s not just the production changes; it’s the vocal delivery that saw Cash turn this song on its head.

With his time-honored, aging voice, Cash sounded like a man somberly accepting life’s shortcomings.

“What have I become? / My sweetest friend / Everyone I know goes away / In the end,” he sang with quiet reflection. This kind of cross-genre cover doesn’t just happen by chance. It’s clear Cash heard something in this Nine Inch Nails track that spoke to him. We can hear and feel his interpretation crystal clearly.

“Nothing Else Matters” — Metallica and Chris Stapleton

Many people have covered Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters.” It’s one of the most accessible songs in the metal band’s discography, making it an easy in for artists of other genres. But, despite the many interpretations of this track, Chris Stapleton managed to do something unique with his version.

Stapleton’s cover turns this slow-burning anthem into a late-night meditation—a whiskey-soaked diatribe. Stapleton made this song his own to the point that you could be convinced he wrote it.

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