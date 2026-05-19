‘American Idol’ Winner Hannah Harper Says She Was Warned Not to Sing Her Now-Viral Original Song at Her Audition

The world almost missed out on “String Cheese.” Speaking to TV Insider, Hannah Harper revealed that, ahead of her in-person American Idol audition, she was warned not to sing an original song.

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“They told me to prepare backup because the judges don’t love to hear originals,” Harper said. “They want to hear something that they’re familiar with, that they’ve heard before. So I had a backup planned and never had to use it. I was really thankful.”

Harper was fully prepared to sing a Jake Worthington instead of her original track, but she’s ultimately glad she didn’t “because no one knew it” and “it would be the same as singing an original.”

“I was glad I just went and sang my own song,” she said.

It’s a good thing Harper wound up sticking to her guns and singing “String Cheese,” which she wrote amid her struggle with postpartum depression.

“I have three little boys. After I had my youngest, I had postpartum depression,” Harper said on Idol. “I remember being on the couch. They were all crying at the same time.”

“All I wanted was to be a mom, and I couldn’t do it,” she continued. “I was praying that the Lord would calm my spirit. I got up off my couch and I wrote this song.”

American Idol Judge Carrie Underwood Praises Hannah Harper

Idol judge Carrie Underwood was one of the many people who became a fan of Harper after hearing “String Cheese.” In fact, she remarked, “That’s just about the most relatable song I’ve ever heard.”

Following Harper’s big win, Underwood spoke to Gold Derby about what made “String Cheese” so special.

“You understand when you are hanging by a thread and your kids are needing you, sometimes it’s a lot,” Underwood said. “But then she puts it in perspective, which is a testament to her songwriting. It’s like, wow, this is all just very relatable.”

Knowing that she was able to win Idol by being herself, Harper said she’s gained confidence and is ready for the next stage of her career.

“I walked into the competition feeling small and towards the end I stood taller, not because of my ability necessarily, but knowing that there’s a crowd of people who want to hear what I have to say,” Harper told TV Insider. “That’s a great feeling.”

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