7 Underrated Rockin’ with Dokken Cuts (We Know, We Know—EVERY Dokken Song Is Underrated…)

One of the biggest hard rock/metal bands to emerge from the 1980s Sunset Strip scene, Dokken were superior to most of their West Coast peers in so many ways, from their melodic mastery to their musical synergy. The classic line-up of frontman Don Dokken, guitarist George Lynch, bassist Jeff Pilson (a great singer in his own right), and drummer Mick Brown gave us such famed anthems as “Breaking the Chains,” “In My Dreams,” “Dream Warriors,” and “Into the Fire”; the epic ballad “Alone Again”—which arguably started metal’s power ballad craze during that decade—and the dazzling instrumental “Mr. Scary.”

Videos by American Songwriter

They have plenty of singles that fans know about, but there are other deeper cuts that showcase different facets of the band. Here are seven noteworthy examples.

This mid-tempo ode to racing down the Autobahn seems to have been inspired by the band’s time recording their debut album, Breaking the Chains, in Germany. The album was released there in 1981, but this version appears on the remixed and partially re-recorded 1983 American release. Accept bassist Peter Baltes played on the ‘81 version, while future Ratt bassist Juan Croucier is on this one.

Although they have recorded plenty of good music, Tooth and Nail is still Dokken’s finest hour. It’s brimming with punchy production and great, melodic metal energy. The closing track to their platinum sophomore breakthrough is a charged rocker that swings, and features gnarly riffs and a fierce solo from ’80s guitar god George Lynch.

This is the kind of kinetic track that the quartet’s classic roster excelled at: driving riffs, shredding soloing, Dokken’s aggressive singing, and big vocal harmonies. It’s one of their best tunes, and it is probably the heaviest cut from their third album, Under Lock and Key, which was a big hit but poppier than its predecessors.

[RELATED: Top 10 Hair Metal Bands of the 1980s]

There are 15 tracks on the epic Back for the Attack, and this is one of the deep cuts. It’s a classic-sounding Dokken anthem with hooky choruses driven by a strong riff. While not released amongst the album’s more commercial singles, it has its charms—including the fact that guitarist Lynch really wails all over this one.

This track from Dysfunctional, their last major label release, balances acoustic balladry with grinding hard rock choruses. It’s also focused not on lovelorn sentiments but more existential musings: Wanderin’ ’round inside without a key / Watching with these open eyes / Locked inside the place that no one sees / Talking to eternity, trying to explain.

Shadowlife was Dokken’s attempt to explore the grunge and alternative sounds that originally took hold in the early ‘90s. The album is a mixed bag, but this is a standout cut and is one of Dokken’s more unusual tracks. It offers an organic mix of acoustic guitar, hand percussion, and dulcet vocal harmonies riding over that combo in the choruses. A parking lot full of people, same as me / Waiting for the Messiah, his shift will start at three / He’s a real convenience store messiah / Idol worship for an idle mind. The music’s got a touch of a ‘60s vibe to it.

After the departure of six-string wunderkind George Lynch, capable axeman Reb Beach (formerly of Winger, future guitar-slinger for Whitesnake) stepped in and did a bang-up job. Erase the Slate is one of the group’s best efforts. This anthem alternates between snarling guitar passages and the classic melodic Dokken sound that you know and love. And there are these troubled musings: You ask me what I’d do for you / Give my life and more / But would it keep you satisfied / Baby, I’m not sure / I change myself most every day / But you don’t reply / The things you want the most from me / How can we survive? (So then…it’s not love?)

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images