Proto-Punk and Heavy Metal Guitar Legend Ross “The Boss” Friedman Dead at 72

Ross “The Boss” Friedman, the virtuosic guitarist who co-founded the influential proto-punk group The Dictators and the heavy metal band Manowar, has died at age 72 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

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Friedman’s death was announced in a message posted on his official social media pages. According to the note, the Bronx, New York, native died on Thursday, March 26. He was 72.

[RELATED: Manowar Guitar Master Ross “The Boss” Friedman Receives Devastating Health Diagnosis]

The message also included words of tribute to the musician, who was known for his blazing guitar work.

“A legendary guitarist and beloved father, his music and spirit impacted fans around the world as much as you impacted him,” the note said. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support you all have shown throughout his career and especially these last few months. His music meant everything to him & his guitar was his life’s breath. This insidious disease took that away from him.”

The announcement concluded, “His legacy with The Dictators, Manowar, Ross the Boss Band and other collabs will live on forever in our hearts and ears.”

Friedman announced his ALS diagnosis in February 2026. In the months leading to the announcement, he’d been experiencing weakness in his hands and legs, and he also suffered a series of minor strokes.

He shared a statement in February 2026 that read, “It’s difficult to know what lies ahead, and it crushes me not to be able to play guitar, but the outpouring of love has been so, so strong. I’m absolutely blown away by the love and support from family, friends and fans. I love you all.”

The Metal Hall of Fame Also Paid Tribute to Ross The Boss

The Metal Hall of Fame also paid homage to Friedman, who was inducted into the institution with Manowar in 2017.

“Ross was a pioneering force in both punk and heavy metal, best known as a founding member of The Dictators and Manowar,” reads the tribute, which was posted on Facebook. “His powerful playing, unmistakable tone, and uncompromising spirit helped shape generations of musicians and fans around the world.”

The message continued, “Ross’s impact on music is immeasurable. From the raw energy of early punk to the epic scale of heavy metal, his work left a lasting mark on the genre and on everyone who experienced it. Beyond his achievements on stage and in the studio, Ross was deeply respected by his peers and beloved by fans across continents. His legacy will live on through his music, his influence, and the countless lives he touched.”

The note concluded, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, bandmates, and fans worldwide during this difficult time. Further details will be shared as they become available.”

More About Ross The Boss

Friedman co-founded the New York City band The Dictators in 1972 with bassist, singer, and songwriter Andy Shernoff and rhythm guitarist Scott “Top Ten” Kempner. Longtime frontman “Handsome Dick” Manitoba joined the group in 1974. The Dictators were among the bands that regularly played at CBGB during the famed New Rok City punk club’s early years.

After The Dictators temporarily broke up in 1980, Ross “The Boss” briefly played with a French rock band called Shakin’ Street before forming Manowar with bassist Joey DeMaio.

Friedman played on Manowar’s first six studio albums and also was a contributing songwriter. In 1988, DeMaio asked Friedman to leave the band. By 1990, Ross had joined Manitoba’s Wild Kingdom, which also featured his former Dictators bandmates Manitoba and Shernoff. This led to the 1995 relaunch of The Dictators, with whom Ross played through 2008.

During the 2000s, Friedman also played in The Brain Surgeons with original Blue Öyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard. During the 2010s, Ross “The Boss” played with Manitoba in a Dictators spinoff group.

The Dictators re-formed again in 2020 with Ross, Shernoff, Kempner, and Bouchard. Sadly, Kempner had to bow out of the group in 2021 as he battled early onset dementia. He died in 2023. In 2021, Frankenstein 3000 frontman Keith Roth joined The Dictators as lead singer and rhythm guitarist.

The band released a new self-titled studio album in 2024, and remained active through 2025.

ALS is a fatal progressive neurological disorder that causes muscle weakness and eventually affects a person’s ability to walk, talk, swallow, and breathe. There is no known cure.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage for Fleishman Hillard)