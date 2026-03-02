8 One-Hit Wonders of the 1980s That I’m Guilty of Still Listening to Today

Of the last seven decades or so, the 1980s often get the worst rap for having the most ultra-cheesy, sometimes cringey, “guilty pleasure” songs, and the one-hit wonders from this decade are no exception. But this writer would humbly argue that every decade, not just the 1980s, had its fair share of cringe. Moreover, I’d argue that most of the “cringe” we associate with the 1980s is just “campiness,” which I love.

In defense of the 1980s and, more specifically, its one-hit wonders, here are eight infectious tracks I’m guilty of still listening to today. (“Guilty” in the sense that I’m “guilty” of enjoying a fine cup of coffee or loving 70-degree, sunshiney weather. Get what I mean?)

“Electric Avenue” by Eddy Grant

Starting off this list of one-hit wonders from the 1980s that I’m still guilty of listening to today and absolutely not ashamed of is Eddy Grant’s “Electric Avenue”. Even typing out these words is going to have the chorus stuck in my head for the rest of the day. The fact that the lyrics in the verses are actually powerful political statements makes this dancey track that much better.

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush

Was I one of the many people who were reintroduced to Kate Bush by Stranger Things? Yes. Does that discredit the fact that “Running Up That Hill” is a good song? No. This dreamy, synth-filled track from 1985 is moody, brooding, and emotionally powerful. From a songwriter’s perspective, it’s also a delightful example of songs that seem simple at first glance but are actually quite complex.

“Funkytown” by Lipps Inc.

Singing this 1980s one-hit wonder back to my husband, he said, “They just had a lot of good melodies and shoved them all into one song.” And you know what? He’s right. “Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. takes the listener on a journey through all of the metro area’s neighborhoods and corresponding musical sections, and I am here for every lane switch and vibe change—especially the final breakdown boogie.

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin

My love of Berlin’s 1986 track, “Take My Breath Away”, is undeniably wrapped up in my love of Top Gun. But I’d bet good money that I’m not the only one who feels that way. This song feels so hopelessly, gushily romantic that it’s hard not to get swept up in all the emotion, washy synth, and long, drawn-out “take my breath awaaaaaaay”s.

“She’s Like the Wind” by Patrick Swayze

Yet another 1980s one-hit wonder tied to one of my favorite 1980s movies is “She’s Like the Wind” by Patrick Swayze. I’ll be honest—if this song weren’t a prominent feature of Dirty Dancing, I probably would have no clue it exists. But since I’ve watched Dirty Dancing [redacted] times, it’s become a personal favorite of mine from the soundtrack. And honestly, who doesn’t love a triple threat like Swayze?

“Orinoco Flow (Sail Away)” by Enya

Easily one of Enya’s best-known songs, her 1989 track, “Orinoco Flow (Sail Away)” was one of my most-played tracks on my childhood Pure Moods compilation CD. (I was weird.) From the major verses to the rolling minor sections, “Orinoco Flow” is a dramatic musical excursion that taught me more about faraway tropical destinations than my Ohio elementary school education did; that much is for sure.

“Rapper’s Delight” by Sugarhill Gang

Not only is “Rapper’s Delight” by Sugarhill Gang a 1980s one-hit wonder I still listen to today. But it was also one of the first raps I ever learned by heart. I’ve never done that in public, of course. Rapping is something I do in the privacy of my own (empty) car. But give me a car ride that’s over four hours, and this song is going in the queue.

“Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves

Finally, closing out this list of 1980s one-hit wonders I still unapologetically listen to today is “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves. I don’t know anyone who could listen to this song and not feel at least a little bit more optimistic about life and love. Unless you hate horn features, in which case, I guess this song isn’t for you.

Photo by Lionel Flusin/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images