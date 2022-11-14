“9 TO 5” CHALLENGE

Enter Your Tik Tok Video Now For Free

Presented by American Songwriter

In honor of its November/December issue featuring the only and only Dolly Parton, American Songwriter is giving away five (5) magazine copies signed by Dolly herself. All you need to do is:

1) Create a Tik Tok video singing or playing an instrument to the chorus of “9 to 5”

2) Use hashtag 9to5challenge and tag American Songwriter

3) Copy the link from your Tik Tok video

4) Enter your contact details and paste your video link below

Five Winners:

American Songwriter Magazine Signed By Dolly Parton

Instructions & Rules:

Submit your Tik Tok video below. This challenge is limited to one entry per person. If you submit multiple times, we will only consider your first entry. Please provide a publicly accessible link to your Tik Tok video. Please email info@americansongwriter.com if you have any questions.