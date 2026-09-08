9 Years Ago Today, Country Music Bid Farewell to Its “Gentle Giant” Who Turned His Easygoing Sound Into 17 No. 1 Hits

Don WIlliams never courted the limelight, but it found him nonetheless. Known as the “Gentle Giant” for his towering stature and easygoing demeanor, his warm baritone graced 17 number-one hits, including “Tulsa Time” and “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good”. He also starred alongside Burt Reynolds and Jerry Reed in the 1975 comedy W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings.

On this day (September 8) in 2017, Don Williams died of emphysema at his home in Mobile, Alabama. He was 78 years old.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Don Williams offered calm, beauty, and a sense of wistful peace that is in short supply these days,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame in a statement following the country singer’s death. “His music will forever be a balm in troublesome times. Everyone who makes country music with grace, intelligence, and ageless intent will do so while standing on the shoulders of this gentle giant.”

Today, we’re honoring his extraordinary life and career.

Who Was Don Williams?

Born May 27, 1939, in Floydada, Texas, Donald Ray Williams spent his childhood in the coastal town of Portland.

After serving two years in the U.S. Army Security Agency, Williams formed the folk-pop trio Pozo-Seco Singers. They charted during 1966-67, the best known being the hauntingly nostalgic “Time.”

Williams left the trio in 1969, and they disbanded the following year.

The Move to Nashville

Following his exit from the group, Don Williams tried his hand working outside the music industry before moving to Nashville for another shot. In December 1971, he signed on as a songwriter with famed producer “Cowboy” Jack Clement.

The following year, Williams landed a recording contract with JMI Records. He reached number five on the country songs chart in 1974 with “We Should Be Together”.

That same year, Williams found himself atop the same chart for the first time with “I Wouldn’t Want To Live If You Didn’t Love Me”, his first single with ABC/Dot Records.

Play video

An Illustrious Career

It was the beginning of an impressive run of top 10 hits for Don Williams between 1974 and 1991. He released 46 singles during that time, and only four of them missed the top 10.

Amassing 17 career number-one hits — including “Some Broken Hearts Never Mend” (1977) and “Tulsa Time” (1978) — Williams also dabbled in acting. He made a cameo as himself in the 1980 film Smokey and the Bandit II, reuniting with his W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings co-star Burt Reynolds.

On top of his incredible success in the U.S., Don Williams was one of country music’s greatest international ambassadors. He gained sizable followings in the United Kingdom, Europe, Latin America, and Australia, even becoming one of the few country stars to ever tour in Africa.

“I’ve found that the English pay a lot of respect to your music,” Williams told Country Music International, per The New York Times. “They know who wrote the song, where you recorded it, and who the musicians were, and all of that stuff. There are a lot of English fans who can remember more about what I’ve done than I can.”

Among his admirers were British blues-rock superstar Eric Clapton and The Who’s Pete Townshend, both of whom have previously recorded Williams’ work.

Don Williams continued touring until March 2016, when he canceled all scheduled shows and announced his retirement.

[RELATED: Keith Urban Channeled Don Williams When Recording This Hit Single From 2016]

He spent his final days with his wife, two sons, and four grandchildren — far from the spotlight he never wanted but graciously endured regardless.

Featured image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images