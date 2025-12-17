90s Country Icon Announces 30th Anniversary Tour—and You’d Be Crazy To Miss It

Trace Adkins’ country music career could well have been over before it began. Before moving to Nashville, the Louisiana-born artist lost part of his pinky finger while working on an oil rig. Fortunately, doctors were able to reattach the finger at an angle so that Adkins could continue playing guitar, an instrument he learned at age 10. In 1996, he made his debut with Dreamin’ Out Loud, scoring his first No. 1 single with “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing.)” Next year marks three decades in country music for Adkins, and the ACM Award-winning artist will kick off a celebration tour in January.

Is This Trace Adkins’ Farewell to Touring?

Taking to social media Tuesday (Dec. 16), Trace Adkins announced his headlining 30th anniversary tour, which launches Jan. 16 at Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Alabama. The 24-date trek will make stops at venues including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, and Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming before wrapping up at Sept. 19 at Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, West Virginia.

“I recently read that if you lined up all the country music artists who ‘break through at all,’ the majority cluster tightly around 5-7 years of an active career. Only about ten percent have a career spanning 20 years,” Adkins, 63, said in a statement. “As I embark on my 30th year of touring, I find myself in the single-digit percentile of artists. I am humbled that my fans and promoters have let me do this for so long. Hope to see you one more time in 2026.”

That last line seems to indicate that this trek may be Adkins’ final, although the “You’re Gonna Miss This” crooner hasn’t clarified.

Pre-sale tickets are currently available for Trace Adkins’ 30th Anniversary Tour. General admission begins Friday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can register for pre-sale access and purchase tickets by visiting the Tour page at traceadkins.com.

Adkins last released new music in 2021 with his 17th studio album, The Way I Wanna Go. Peaking at No. 41 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, the 25-track album featured collaborations with Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Melissa Etheridge, Stevie Wonder, blues artist Keb’ Mo, and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Featured image by Catherine Powell/NBC via Getty Images



