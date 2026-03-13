Although charting singles like “You’re My Woman” and “Sunchild”, Blake Emmons also hosted several shows. Throughout his time in the entertainment business, he hosted Funny Farm, Chain Reaction, and the Playboy Shopping Show. Emmons didn’t stop there, eventually making his way to the Broadway production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. While leaving his mark on more than country music, sadly, Emmons passed away at 81.

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With reports circulating that Emmons passed away, John Tescione took a moment to remember not just the singer but his friend. Posting a collage of pictures, he wrote, “Blake was one of those rare people whose presence lifted others up. Many of us in the veteran community knew him as a mentor, a supporter, and a steady voice of encouragement. He had a way of reaching out at exactly the right moment, reminding you that you weren’t alone and that someone had your back.”

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Blake Emmons Left A Legacy That Will Never Fade

Always finding ways to give back to the armed forces, Emmons and Tescione first crossed paths during a Wounded Warriors event. “Like so many others I was struck by his generosity of spirit and his genuine care for the people around him. The number of veterans and first responders he helped over the years is impossible to count, but the impact he made will live on in every one of us.”

While Emmons performed, hosted, and entertained, Tescione honored the man both on and off the stage. “Men like Blake leave a mark that doesn’t fade. His kindness, humour, and commitment to helping others are part of the legacy he leaves behind. My thoughts are with his wife Darlene, his family, and the many friends whose lives he touched.”

Much like Tescione, fans commented on the post, sharing their love for Emmons and the legacy he helped create over the decades.

And for those who knew him through his music, television, or acts of kindness, Emmons leaves behind more than a career filled with memorable moments. The stories shared by friends, veterans, and fans show that his greatest legacy may have been the compassion he showed outside the spotlight.

(Photo by Ron Palmer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)