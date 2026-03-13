Gene Simmons Says Life Could’ve Taken a Dark Turn Without Wife Shannon Tweed

While on stage, Gene Simmons scored hit after hit thanks to his time with KISS. Helping form the band, he watched as KISS gained international fame and entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although his life on stage seemed perfect, his love life suffered. For Simmons, love brought pain not once but twice. The first to Cher. And the second to Diana Ross. But over the last decade, he showcased his love for Shannon Tweed, admitting he would have gone to a dark place without her.

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Marrying in 2011, Simmons and Tweed shared a past. Although they married a little over a decade ago, the two had been dating for nearly 30 years. Standing alongside him through the ups and downs of stardom, Simmons understood the significant role Tweed played in his life. “Without Shannon, I would have gone down the rabbit hole into darkness.”

Questioning his own moral compass, Simmons knew Tweed’s heart was in the right place. “I know for a fact she’s a more moral and wise person than I am.” Always leaning on her for support and advice, the couple built a life together that extended far beyond Simmons’ larger-than-life rock persona.

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Gene Simmons Thoughts On Shannon Tweed Cheating

Crediting Tweed for bringing balance into his life, Simmons noted how much he cared for her when asked about cheating. “Would I ever leave if Shannon dilly-dallied like I had? No, absolutely not. That will never happen. This will be the only marriage I ever have because my definition of marriage isn’t based on that stuff, it’s based on somebody who in a real sense will give their life for you.”

Never shying away from his past, Simmons has commented numerous times about his wild times with KISS and the shenanigans they often found themselves in. But now, the singer wasn’t looking for parties, women, or drugs. Instead, he was enjoying the life he had built at home. “We’ve proved it in creating two new, wonderful, amazing forms of life — our kids. Nobody else can do that. At the end of the day, my life will be judged by Shannon, Nick and Sophie.”

While Simmons once thrived in chaos, he now credits his wife for giving him something far more lasting – stability, love, and a reason to stay out of the darkness.

(Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)