A “Grateful” Ella Langley is Ready to Hit the Road Again After Her Touring Break

Ella Langley experienced a swift rise to fame after the viral success of last year’s Riley Green collab, “You Look Like You Love Me.” Opening for both Green and Morgan Wallen, the ACM’s New Female Artist of the Year, 26, also embarked on her own headlining tours, Hungover and Still Hungover. After a year of near-ubiquity, Langley shocked fans when she announced she was stepping back from the stage in August to focus on “health—mind, body, and heart.” However, the “Weren’t For the Wind” singer is apparently now feeling refreshed and ready to give crowds her all again.

Ella Langley Returns to Instagram With Good News

Breaking a nearly four-week silence on Instagram, Ella Langley informed fans that her unplanned downtime had done the trick.

“Couldn’t be anymore grateful to have had some time to slow down and see all of the amazing things happening in my life,” she captioned a series of photos on Thursday (Sept. 4.) “Also, I have the best family and friends a girl could ask for. Truly. Thank yall [sic] for allowing me this time too and all of the messages that were sent in love and support.”

The country singer will return to the stage at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on Sunday, Sept. 7.

On Aug. 11, Langley announced that she was cancelling all August shows after a “tough” few weeks of battling an unspecified illness.

“I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can’t do that without first taking care of myself,” she wrote. “Sometimes we have to listen when our bodies and hearts are telling us to slow down.”

Fans expressed support in the comments section of Langley’s latest post, with one writing, “I love that you got into the word and slowed down to heal. It takes courage to take time out for yourself and know when to slow down.”

She’s Taking Her Time With New Music

In addition to taking some time off touring, Ella Langley is similarly in no rush to release a follow-up to her Gold-certified debut album, Hungover. The five-time ACM Award winner revealed during a July interview with Audacy’s Katie & Company that her sophomore record won’t hit the shelves until 2026.

“I really feel like people move on from their records so fast,” Langley said. “You know, they’re like, ‘Here’s a whole record of 20-something songs, and then we’re going to give you one single off of it and then move on to the next record.”

Featured image by Natasha Moustache/WireImage