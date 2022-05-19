A Lizzo Documentary is Coming to HBO Max This Fall

Lizzo is getting the documentary treatment in a new HBO-produced deep look at her “overnight” success. Directed by Doug Pray, the yet-to-be-titled project will premiere on HBO Max sometime this fall. The official release date has not yet been set.

The “About Damn Time” singer announced the feature today (May 18) at the Warner Brothers Discovery Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden. According to a press release, the film will be an intimate look into the moments that shaped the trailblazing superstar’s rise to fame.

In a statement, Lizzo commented on the doc saying, “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans.”

She continued, “It takes 10 years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully, I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

About damn time I could announce this. An intimate look at the one-and-only @Lizzo's rise to fame is coming to HBO Max this fall. pic.twitter.com/39MjjsYLp1 — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 18, 2022

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max added, “To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”

The untitled documentary is just the icing on the cake for Lizzo’s year. She is set to share her latest studio album, Special, on July 15. The Detroit native will then set out on a North American tour to support the album starting on September 23.

In April, Lizzo teased the forthcoming LP with the instant earworm “About Damn Time.” She performed the viral Tik Tok hit on Saturday Night Live a few days later, juggling both the host and musical guest roles.

With a full female backing band, Lizzo strutted through her latest offering which has already garnered over 65 million streams. Watch the performance below.

Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage