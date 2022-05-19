Hints to Help You Solve Today’s Heardle Answer: May 19

Today’s Heardle ventures into the 2010s pop sphere. Less time-honored than the past few Heardle answers, the title may be hard to crack. If so, we’re here to guide you along with a few helpful hints.

If you’re new to Heardle, the six-chance guessing game stemmed from the New York Times viral phenomenon Wordle. In the game, a small piece of a song is played. If you know the title and artist right away you can guess and win the day’s Heardle. If not, you can reveal more of the song until the answer comes to you.

Without further adieu here are some clues to help you guess today’s Heardle.

5 HINTS FOR TODAY’S HEARDLE

1. This song was released by a female pop artist in 2013.

2. The track’s lyrics are often tied to the singer’s devastating break-up with an Australian actor.

3. The artist starred in a Disney Channel show at the beginning of her career.

4. The music video sees the singer clinging to construction equipment in a white two-piece.

5. Finally here are a few lyrics from the track: Don’t you ever say I just walked away / I will always want you / I can’t live a lie, running for my life / I will always want you

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

SPOILER ALERT: TODAY’S HEARDLE ANSWER

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Those pulsing synth chords are Miley Cyrus’ Bangerz-era single “Wrecking Ball.”

Did you guess it?

Cyrus’ career has run the gamut from Disney mainstay to freewheelin’ rock n’ roller.

Across her 7 studio albums, Cyrus has tried on many genres – country, hip-hop, and even glam rock a la Billy Idol – all of which seem to be the right fit.

Cyrus shot to stardom while helming the Disney Channel original series Hannah Montana. The 4 season run was a boon for the network, racking up over 7 million viewers every episode.

As her time playing the blonde-locked pop star came to a close, Cyrus began focusing on releasing her own music. Her subsequent albums pushed the boundaries of not only her sugar-coated Disney image but of genre constraints as well.

“Wrecking Ball” was the second single from her 2013 album, Bangerz. Often tied to her first break-up with actor Liam Hemsworth, the track references the aftermath of a tumultuous relationship.

I came in like a wrecking ball

I never hit so hard in love

All I wanted was to break your walls

All you ever did was wreck me

The song’s video helped skyrocket the single to the No. 1 spot on the U.S. charts. In the visual, Cyrus keeps true to the song’s lyrics and swings into frame atop a wrecking ball.

Cyrus has most recently shared a live album titled ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE. The album brings her set from the 2021 Super Bowl Music Fest to life. The fan-curated setlist showcases both new offerings and old familiar favorites.