“Heaven’s Front Porch”

Written by Zion Williams

Interview by American Songwriter

Zion Williams scored 1st place in the Session Six 2026 American Songwriter Lyric Contest for his song “Heaven’s Front Porch.” American Songwriter caught up with him to get the scoop on the inspiration behind his lyrics and other musings.

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What made you decide to enter the American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest?

I have followed AS on social media for a while. I saw AS’s post about the lyric contest. At first, I was intimidated by the list of artists I know and love who have been featured before, and I almost chose to not to enter. But I told myself that this was an opportunity to work toward what I have always dreamed of.

How did you feel when you learned you won?

I felt extremely honored that a group of industry professionals decided that my song was a winner. I also felt proud that I took a chance on myself. There is a real vulnerability in submitting something so personal to be judged.

What was the inspiration for your submission? Why did you want to write it?

The inspiration was my great-grandmother, Jerry Goodwin. This past March she turned 101 and for a while, she wasn’t doing too well, health-wise. When I was told that she wasn’t doing well, for a moment I thought about what life would be like without her. In that moment I’d felt a kind of grief I had never felt before. “Heaven’s Front Porch” was my outlet for expressing my grief.

What’s the story behind “Heaven’s Front Porch”?

I spent a lot of time at my great-grandmother’s house growing up. She played piano by ear, it’s one of the first places I started to peck out tunes for myself. As I thought about losing her, and what spending time together on her porch meant to me, I channeled that into the creative process. What came out was this song. She’s still with us, thankfully, and winning the contest means that I’ll get to give her ‘her flowers,’ as they say.

Have you written music for this lyric? If so, how would you describe it?

I have always loved Country music. So, that is usually what I write, and that is what I have written here. I think Country music is all about stories, and in particular, stories that speak to the experiences and emotions of everyday life. I think this is why Country is having a moment right now. These songs and their stories are bigger than the usual genre divides. I wrote this song on my acoustic guitar and I imagine a recording of this song would use the traditional instruments you might hear on the front porch.

How long have you been writing lyrics?

I’ve been writing songs for as long as I can remember. Some of them, like the ones I wrote as a little kid, I’m a little embarrassed of, to be honest. But without those early attempts I would not have made it to this point. And without mentors, teachers, and supportive family and friends, who heard some of those songs and gave me advice and encouragement, I couldn’t have grown as an artist. So, while I won’t be submitting any of those songs for any contests, they led me to this one.

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2027 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST

What keeps you motivated as a songwriter?



Telling stories is what keeps me motivated as a songwriter. Music is a universal language that we can all speak. It doesn’t matter where you come from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going. Music will always be something that’s there for you. Music is about assuring people that they are not alone in the human experience.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters, and why?

My all time favorite songwriters are Ashley Gorely, Michael Hardy (HARDY), and Blake Pendergrass. Not only are these writers known for writing in my favorite genre but these writers have written what I consider to be the best songwriting of this era and even beyond. I would love to follow in any of these guy’s footsteps.

What’s next for you?

I am just completing my first semester as a student at Belmont University where I hope to major in songwriting. I am grateful for AS’s platform and humbled to have the winning submission this round. And really grateful to add this accolade to my application for the Songwriting program! This is what I want to do for my career. I want to keep making music and sharing stories.

What would you tell other songwriters who are considering entering the Lyric Contest?

I would tell other writers to take a chance on themselves. Keep writing, keep asking for feedback, keep doing what you love. If you love it, chances are someone else does too.

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2027 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST