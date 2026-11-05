Read below to learn more how our esteemed panel of judges picked the winners for the Session Six 2026 Lyric Contest.

Meet the Judges HERE.

Videos by American Songwriter

1st Place – “Heaven’s Front Porch”

By: Zion Williams

Harper Grace: “This is so beautifully written, wonderful details & love the hopefulness it has!”

Parker Welling: “Great idea. Well executed. I love that I can imagine melodic possibilities just from the way that it reads.”

Tiera Kennedy: “A beautifully written song that really tugs on the heartstrings.”

Read Lyrics HERE.

2nd Place – “Different Truck”

By: Chelsey Layton

Caitlyn Smith: “Love the hook, this one is fun to read and I’m guessing it would be really fun to sing! 🙂 All the details in the verses are clever and great (loved “you Florida Georgia lines” and “TikTok two step” )”

Chase McDaniel: “This one is fun. With a lot of really strong submissions in this round about life and grief, this one stood out as a strong commercial hook that’s a play on a common idiom and fits right into the country lane. This idea is cut worthy for many of today’s great country female artists!”

Erin Enderlin: “Lines like “Offer me some tick-tok two step in those fresh from Broadway boots” and “Probably black and lifted with some fancy LEDs” are gonna make this song live rent free in my head for a long, long time. It’s sassy, and I love it.”

Jillian Jacqueline: “Loved how clever this was. Relatable and well written.”

Katie Pruitt: “Sounds to me like with the right melody, singer & production it could be a country hit. I think it’s smart & quirky in its delivery & relatable to all the girls who go for a specific type of guy only to find out that they’re all cut from the same cloth. I can definitely see this song finding an audience easily!”

Read Lyrics HERE.

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2027 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST

3rd Place – “MY LAST NAME ENDS WITH ME“

By: Shawn Woods

Chase McDaniel: “So many great lines in this lyric. I had no idea what to expect with the title, and by the time I got to the hook I was blown away. I haven’t heard this perspective in a song before. It’s honest and believable without a melody, which makes it my number one pick in this round. Really awesome!”

Danielle Bradbery: “I love how unique and powerful this concept is. The storytelling really stood out to me, especially the realization that chasing success can sometimes come at the expense of the things that matter most. It’s heartbreaking but incredibly relatable.”

Lily Rose: “I feel like this is a really specific and rare song concept!! Really cool!”

Read Lyrics HERE.

4th Place – “Sunday Morning Parking Lot”

By: Greg Poulos

Jillian Jacqueline: “Great imagery and a really poignant take on the subject.”

Tiera Kennedy: “Paints a beautiful picture and makes you feel like you’re walking in his shoes.”

Read Lyrics HERE.

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2027 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST