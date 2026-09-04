Congratulations to all our Session Five 2026 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

CLICK HERE to enter the 2026 Session Six Lyric Contest.

Videos by American Songwriter

1st Place – “Nobody Said Goodbye”

By: Samantha Cugini (Sammi Lee)

“(Verse 1)

Grandpa’s shirt was stained with charcoal

Working smoke into the sky

Grandma swore she made too much food

Like she did each Fourth of July

Neighbors drifted through the backyard

Pulling lawn chairs from the shed

Talking weather talking baseball

Talking ’bout most anything instead

You were home on leave that summer

Air Force blue and twenty-two

Laughing louder than the stories

Like you had something left to prove

(Chorus)

Nobody said goodbye

Nobody said your name

Nobody talked about next week

Or how everything might change

We just passed another burger

Watched the little kids run wild

Held our breath between the fireworks

And pretended for a while

(Verse 2)

There was watermelon on paper plates

Beer bottles sweating in the heat

A radio somewhere in the distance

Calling balls and calling strikes three deep

You were leaning on the fence line

With the boys you’d always known

Making plans you’d never make now

Like the world was still your own

Grandma watched you from the porch swing

Every time you crossed her view

Trying hard to hide the fact

She was counting moments too

(Chorus)

Nobody said goodbye

Nobody said your name

Nobody talked about next week

Or how everything might change

We just passed another burger

Watched the little kids run wild

Held our breath between the fireworks

And pretended for a while

(Bridge)

After dark the sky exploded

Red and white and cobalt blue

Everybody looking upward

Nobody looking at you

‘Cause if they did they’d see the duffel

Waiting by the kitchen door

And the truth nobody wanted

Walking circles on the floor

(Final Chorus)

Nobody said goodbye

But everybody knew

Grandpa at the grill knew it

And Grandma knew it too

The neighbors and the old friends

The kids too young to read the room

All trying to make a holiday

Outlast what was coming soon

Nobody said goodbye

That’s what gets me now

Looking at that photograph

And finally figuring out

It wasn’t just a cookout

It wasn’t just red white and blue

It was a family trying to hold a son

For one more day or two

(Outro)

Grandpa’s shirt was stained with charcoal

Smoke was drifting through the sky

Everybody knew you were leaving

Nobody said goodbye”

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST

2nd Place – “Paris In Her Mind”

By: TJ Downey

“She drank sweet tea on the front steps

Listened to the highway whine

Talked about California like a promised land

And Paris in the summertime

She circled ads in the Sunday paper

Flight school down in South Caroline

But babies came and the money went

And life moved on in overtime

Too many debts and doors closed too many nights just getting by

She spent her whole life watching airplanes

disappear into the sky

Let me let you let it fly

To the corners of your mind

Past the hurt and sacrifice

Escape the grips of time

Now the whole world rolls by

Like postcards in the night

She never got to see the world

But she sees Paris in her mind

There was a man who made her small

There were years she can’t get back

Working doubles at the diner

Trying to keep us all intact

She’d point up when the jets crossed over

Say “one day I’m gonna ride”

But dreams can turn to dust so slowly

that

You don’t see them die

Too many chains disguised as duty too many tears she learned to hide

She spent her whole life grounded

with her suitcase packed inside

Let me let you let it fly

To the corners of your mind

Past the hurt and sacrifice

Escape the grips of time

Now the whole world rolls by

Like postcards in the night

She never got to see the world

But she sees Paris in her mind

Now the nurses dim the bedroom lights

And she asks me where we are

I say “somewhere over the ocean now”

Window seat beside the angels

Heaven lights all silver-white

She finally got to leave here

On a late-night memory flight

Yeah she sees Paris…

In her mind

So let me let you let it fly

To the corners of your mind

Where your younger days survive

Safe beyond the hands of time

Now the whole world rolls by

Soft as lullabies tonight

She never got to see the world

But she sees Paris in her mind”

3rd Place – “Under the Tree we Planted”

By: Ben (Dax) Morrisson

[Verse 1]

We arrived in a borrowed truck

with a mattress and a plan

Two hopeful fools with calloused hands

And forty acres of land.

The creek flooded through the summer storms

and the tank ran dry in spring;

You held the torch I fought the pump

But we laughed at everything.

[Pre-Chorus]

We planted a young ironbark tree

Where the sun set last and new night fell.

You said “By the time we can sit under it

We’ll have some stories to tell.”

[Chorus]

We made a home from recycled timber

And we hoped the roof would hold

Turned empty tanks and broken pumps

Into stories that we told.

Every hard earned honest blessing

Every dream that the years granted

Took root and grew beside us

Under the tree that we planted.

[Verse 2]

The tree finally threw some shade

The cabin found its bones.

We learned the language of the sun

And how to read the storms.

You found the goats among the beans

I swore the gate was closed.

You only smiled and took my hand

Then helped me lead them home.

[Pre-Chorus]

The seasons took their toll on us;

They silvered through your hair.

Each scar upon that stubborn earth

Was proof that we were there.

[Chorus]

We made a life from recycled timber

And prayed the roof would hold

Turned empty tanks and broken pumps

To stories we retold.

Every hard earned little blessing

Every dream these years granted

Took root and grew beside us

Under the tree we planted.

[Verse 3]

Then summer came without a storm

And you settled in your chair.

Your boots stayed waiting by the door

Your coat kept hanging there.

I poured two cups of tea for weeks

And watched one slowly cool;

The hardest thing I’d ever fix

Was living without you.

[Pre-Chorus]

The tank still needed checking

The rooster still crowed at dawn.

The sun came up with colours

But for me the colour had gone.

[Chorus]

I kept our home through winter winds

And prayed the roof would hold

Fixed empty tanks and broken pumps

Without your hand to hold.

Every hard earned little blessing

Every dream that I was granted

I kept alive in honour of you

Under the tree we planted.

[Bridge]

Spring returned in purple blooms

The creek ran clear and blue.

I knew the names of every shade

But none of them shone through.

Still I mended the old fence line

and Kept your old coat by the door—

Not because the days were easy

But because this life was yours.

[Final Verse]

Now evening lays its orange glow

Across the western skies.

I rest beneath our ironbark

And I slowly close my eyes.

The wind moves through the leaves above

Like a familiar song;

Then there you are beside me

As though you’d never gone.

[Final Chorus]

We’re home again beneath the leaves

No roof needs fixing now

No empty tanks or broken pumps

No work is left to do.

Every hard-won little blessing

Every year that we we granted

Has led me back into your arms

Under the tree we planted.

[Outro]

You take my hand and I can rest now

Under the tree we planted.”

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST

4th Place – “Black Lung”

By: Stape Michaels

Verse

Take the coal from the mountain

Breathe the dust and bury the truth

Hands black as the midnight

Breaking the backs of their youth

Down on Pucketts Creek

Where the daylight fades too soon

Every swing of that hammer

Buys another wound

Chorus

Black lung in a black sky

Can’t outrun the mine

Every breath I’m losing

Buried deep in time

Tell my children don’t come

Where the dark veins run

A man trades his life

Just to feed that black lung

Verse

You can hear the earth groaning

You can feel it in your chest

But the company keeps calling

Says a man don’t need no rest

The wind don’t carry mercy

Just the ashes and regret

Of the men who gave their breath

For every dollar that they get

Chorus

Black lung in a black sky

Can’t outrun the mine

Every breath I’m losing

Buried deep in time

Tell my children don’t come

Where the dark veins run

A man trades his life

Just to feed that black lung

Bridge

I remember his cough

As he fought for his life

Said the dust don’t leave you

No it holds on tight

He’d wipe his hands

But the black stayed in

Said this mine will take more

Than it’s ever gonna give

Chorus

Black lung in a black sky

Can’t outrun the mine

Every breath I’m losing

Buried deep in time

Tell my children don’t come

Where the dark veins run

A man trades his life

Just to feed that black lung

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST

Honorable Mentions:

“700 miles from Oklahoma”

By Rick Buchanan

“Cowboys and Barbies”

By Josie Sal, Kelli Johnson and Maura Streppa

“Daughters Will Marry You”

By Chelsey Stallings, Collins Horton and Brent Baxter

“On The Road To Somewhere Else”

By Michael Roth

“Perfect Ride”

By Brian Stephen Palka

“Slim Pickins”

By Angellina Blackie

“Some Things (Just Aren’t Meant To Be)”

By Brittany OHara

“Still Foldin’ Flags”

By Chris Nelson

“THE HOME WE CARRY”

By Joaquin Jr Perez

“Two Fifty and a Name”

By Sean Dietrich Owens

“You ain’t got to die to rest in peace”

By Nicole Nieves