Congratulations to all our Session Six 2026 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

CLICK HERE to enter the 2027 Session One Lyric Contest.

Videos by American Songwriter

1st Place – “Heaven’s Front Porch”

By: Zion Williams

(V1)Whoever said the good die young

Ain’t ever met you

100 something years of living

And a lot of loving too

Every Sunday supper

Every “honey come on in”

Lord if heaven’s anything like home

I know you’ll fit right in

(C)I hope heaven’s got a front porch

With the sun shining through the trees

I bet your tellin all the angels

Them old stories you told me

And I know your watchin over

Every heart that you adored

And I know your up there swingin on

Heavens front porch

(V2)I still catch myself reaching for the phone

To tell you about what’s goin on

I can almost hear that screen door creak

And your laugh in the summer breeze

I guess some hearts never really say goodbye

They just learn to look higher in the sky

(C)I hope heaven’s got a front porch

With the sun shining through the trees

I bet your tellin all the angels

All them stories you told me

And I know your watchin over

Every heart that you adore

I know you’re up there swinging

On heavens front porch

(B)Yeah maybe time keeps moving on

But I ain’t used to you being gone

(V3)One day the Lord will come

Callin me home

And I’ll trade these tired bones for streets of gold

And I’ll run to you just like I did once before

Then forever starts when these old boots hit heavens front porch

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2027 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST

2nd Place – “Different Truck”

By: Chelsey Layton

V1:

Would you believe you’re not the first “hey girl” I’ve heard tonight

No I don’t need another drink or your Florida Georgia lines

‘Bout rollin’ back to your place with me riding shotgun

‘Cause it’s the same shit different truck

V2:

Offer me some tick-tok two step in those fresh from Broadway boots

Tip that knock-off Stetson like you patented the move

Bet you know some dead end road where we could cuddle up

Man it’s the same shit different truck

Ch:

Yeah it’s a tale as old as time

Boy sees girl ‘neath the neon light

Suddenly he’s ten feet tall

Romeo with a southern drawl

It’s radios and dropped tailgates

Moonlight dancing on the lake

Yeah I’d like to be open minded but

It’s the same shit different truck

V3:

Prob’ly black and lifted with some fancy LEDs

Skoal can in the console jar of shine under the seat

Custom rims and chrome pipes they make you look real tough

But it’s the same shit different truck

Ch:

Yeah it’s a tale as old as time

Boy sees girl ‘neath the neon light

Suddenly he’s ten feet tall

Romeo with a southern drawl

It’s radios and dropped tailgates

Moonlight dancing on the lake

Yeah I’d like to be open minded but

It’s the same shit different truck

Ch:

Yeah it’s a tale as old as time

Boy sees girl ‘neath the neon light

Suddenly he’s ten feet tall

Romeo with a southern drawl

It’s radios and dropped tailgates

Moonlight dancing on the lake

Yeah I’d like to be open minded but

It’s the same shit different truck

3rd Place – “MY LAST NAME ENDS WITH ME”

By: Shawn Woods

She asked me “Does it bother you… you never had kids?”

I laughed and said “Nah I made my peace with it”

Took another sip and looked the other way

Like I had that answer loaded all day

Said “I’m gettin’ older timing ain’t right”

“World’s gettin’ crazy money’s been tight”

Had a list of reasons I could pull out on cue

Man I sold that lie so long I thought it was true

But who am I kiddin’…

I chose one more deal one more late-night call

One more “I ain’t got time” over givin’ my all

Kept thinkin’ tomorrow was some debt I could pay

Like life was gonna wait while I worked my way

Now there ain’t little cleats by the front door for me

No school plays with an empty seat saved for me

No grandkids chasin’ fireflies in the summer heat

My last name ends with me

She used to say “Slow down come sit with me awhile”

I’d say “Baby I’m buildin’ us a better life”

Funny thing about buildin’ every brick alone

One day you look around and there’s nobody home

I left my wife somewhere along the road

Left the man I was somewhere back in time

Traded everything that mattered

For things I can’t hold

Got a brother with pictures all over his walls

School plays birthdays graduations and all

I used to laugh and say “Man that life ain’t for me”

Like I was too damn free for responsibility

Now Christmas comes around and the house stays still

No little footsteps running down the hall

Funny what you call a sacrifice back then

Starts looking a whole lot more like losing in the end

What kind of man does that?

Builds a ladder to the top

Then kicks the bottom rung away

Runs so hard he outruns grace

Looks up one day and finally sees—

The man he became… was me

Now if she asked me again if it bothers me

I’d probably tell the truth for once honestly

Yeah I’d give every damn thing I own

To hear somebody yell—

“Dad… watch me.”

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2027 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST

4th Place – “Sunday Morning Parking Lot”

By: Greg Poulos

I’m frozen in the gravel by my old truck door

Watching families walk the path I used to walk before

Little girls in Sunday dresses and boys in ties too tight

Their daddy’s got that look I had before I lost the fight

I see that old man with his walker third row every week

His wife died last December but he still saves her a seat

I wish I had that kind of faith to face another day

But I’m stuck here making promises I’ll break by Saturday

[Chorus]

A Sunday morning parking lot

Is the best that I can do

I can hear that organ playin’

But I’m singing out of tune

A Sunday morning parking lot

Where I came to make amends

Now I’m wonderin if there’s any mercy left

For a life I can’t defend

The preacher waves from the front steps calling me by name

Says “Son we’ve got room for one more you don’t have to feel ashamed”

But these hands have done some damage these feet have walked too far

From the boy who sang in Sunday school to the man who fell so hard

[Chorus]

[Bridge]

God knows what I was thinking

I couldn’t tell the dark from light

But time creates the distance

That I needed to accept that you were right

[Chorus]

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2027 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

ENTER THE LYRIC CONTEST

Honorable Mentions:

“A Man Can Love a Map”

By Sean Dietrich Owens

“All Dressed Up and Almost Over You”

By Larry McAlister

“I Know Better Than That”

By Duane Johnson

“I’ve Met Cowboys”

By Angela Manfredi

“Love Like a Slow Dance”

By Nathan Chlumsky

“Psychopath”

By Mallory Johnson, Maddie Lenhart and Brianna Nelson

“Rocket Pop”

By GenJi

“Thank You, Benny”

By Annie Williamson

“What Grief Looks Like to Me”

By Emma Gale

“YOU ALREADY WROTE THE END”

By Kelli Brewer

“You Always Lie Me to Truth”

By Princess Pivot