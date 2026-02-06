A Q&A With the It’s A Wonderful Write Song Contest Promotion Winner, Brittany Ann Tranbaugh

Brittany Ann Tranbaugh is the winner of American Songwriter‘s It’s a Wonderful Write song contest! The songwriter won for “Office Christmas Party,” a song she penned alongside Carsie Blanton and Joe Plowman.

Through the song’s lyrics, Tranbaugh and her co-writers hoped to “effectively paint a relatable and humorous scene.”

“I worked a series of office jobs before quitting 9-5 life to pursue music full time in 2023,” Tranbaugh explained of the inspiration for the track. “The scenes from the song are taken directly from my own experiences of dull and awkward office Christmas parties.”

“My co-writers and I didn’t want to just stop at describing an office Christmas party though. We wanted to make a pro-union statement,” she continued. “So we decided to humorously contrast the shallow gestures of appreciation that employers use around the holidays (like convenience store gift cards) to the life-sustaining benefits of union membership.”

Read on to learn more about Tranbaugh.

Brittany Ann Tranbaugh Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

I started writing songs in middle school. I always knew I loved singing, since before I could talk, and I loved writing stories, so when I picked up the guitar in middle school I did so with the goal of becoming a songwriter.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO YOU TO HAVE YOUR SONG RECOGNIZED IN THIS WAY?

It’s honestly pretty validating on an emotional level to have a win like this, in addition to being a feather in my cap that hopefully gets me more professional opportunities. I try to stay grounded in my belief in myself as an artist and my love of music, and not to let myself feel too swayed by outside validation or criticism, but it’s still nice to celebrate wins like this.

WHAT SONGWRITERS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

Lately it’s Adrianne Lenker, Lucinda Williams, John Prine, and my pal Carsie Blanton, who co-wrote this song with me. As a kid I loved Shania Twain and the Chicks, and I still strive for that ’90s country level of hooks and levity.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

I’ll be releasing a new LP later this year! I recorded it here in Philly with my band and producer, Nick Krill. It’s an unabashedly queer and big-hearted Americana album full of anthems for unconventional hotties.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

Without a doubt, it’s playing at The Newport Folk Festival.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING A CONTEST?

Just go for it! You may be surprised what resonates. I’ve entered a bunch of different songs into American Songwriter contests, and I didn’t win until I tossed this funny Christmas song into the ring. I won Song of the Year in the 2021 John Lennon Songwriting Contest with a gay country song I entered on a whim. Sometimes the quirky little songs are mightier than you think.

Photo courtesy of Brittany Ann Tranbaugh