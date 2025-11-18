A Q&A With the Home Sweet Home Song Contest Promotion Winners, Maura Streppa and Claire Kelly

“My Hometown”

By Maura Streppa and Claire Kelly

Interview by American Songwriter

Maura Streppa and Claire Kelly are the American Songwriter Home Sweet Home Song Contest Promotion winners for their song “My Hometown.” American Songwriter caught up with them to get the story behind their song.

How long have you been songwriting?

Maura: I wrote my first song when I was 3 or 4 years old, but I really got into songwriting in 7th grade.

Claire: I’ve been writing songs since middle school, picked up the guitar in high school and really started taking it seriously when I moved to Nashville in 2017.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Home Sweet Home Promotion?

Maura: When I saw the subject was “Home Sweet Home”, I knew I had to enter my song about my hometown of Lake Bluff, IL. It’s one of my favorites and I just had a feeling it would fit perfectly!

What was the inspiration behind your song, “My Hometown”?

Maura: I left Lake Bluff when I was 12 to move to North Carolina, and every time I’ve gone back since, something’s been different. It’s natural for towns to grow and change, but when you think of “home,” you always picture it the way it was when you were a kid. I loved growing up in Lake Bluff — it really felt like the quintessential childhood experience. When I went back during college, I sat in my car staring at the town gazebo, and it just hit me: hometowns grow up too. I brought the idea to Claire, and luckily she loved it, so we ran with it. My friends and family who are still in Lake Bluff always request the song at my shows, and I can never seem to play it without a tear in my eye.

Claire: One of the best moments in a co-writing session is when you really connect over an idea. Maura and I are both from different suburbs of Chicago and were talking about how strange it is to go back to a place you knew so well and not recognize every corner of it. The song came easily when we landed on that feeling.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

Maura: Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna, Lucie Silvas, Stephen Wilson Jr., John Prine, and Bonnie Raitt, just to name a few! I’m so inspired by the way each of them writes with such vulnerability and honesty. Their songs feel deeply personal yet completely relatable, and I love how conversational their lyrics are. It’s the kind of writing that makes you feel like they’re singing about my life.

Claire: I love storytellers and I also love songwriters who observe the world around them in such a unique way. Folks that come to mind are Patty Griffin, Adrianne Lenker, Guy Clark and John Prine.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

Maura: Yes! My sophomore ep, The Skinnier Tapes, comes out November 21st, 2025. I have some surprises for the New Year, so make sure to follow along the journey!

Claire: Not this year, but I will have a new album out in the summer of 2026! I’m in the recording process right now and having a blast making something new.

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

Maura: DO IT! There’s quite literally no downside. American Songwriter is a fantastic resource for songwriters regardless of their experience, and I’m extremely thankful to be the winner of this contest!

Claire: Absolutely! It’s an honor to be recognized by American Songwriter – thanks for all you do to shine a light on the songs!

Check out the winning song below:



