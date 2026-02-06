“It’s Making Me Sick”: Blake Shelton Hilariously Calls Out Concertgoer Sporting Luke Bryan Merch

Arriving on the country music scene in the early 2000s, Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan never miss an opportunity to take playful swipes at one another. The pair’s friendly feud has made headlines over the years, and not even special occasions like birthdays are off the table. So when a fan showed up to Shelton’s Jan. 31 show in Las Vegas wearing a Luke Bryan shirt, the “Texas” singer had a lot to say.

Videos by American Songwriter

“What the hell are you wearing?” Shelton, 49, said from the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “You come to my show wearing Luke Bryan s—.”

Just getting warmed up, the 10-time CMA Award winner continued, “What’s the matter with you? That guy’s an idiot!”

Blake Shelton Gifts Merch To Fan Repping Luke Bryan

Clearly, seeing Luke Bryan’s face in the crowd was something Blake Shelton could not abide. “Quick, get her some merch—on me,” he said.

His voice dripping with feigned disappointment, Shelton continued, “Luke Bryan—you’ve obviously been to his shows, right? You ever notice that he always does the, ‘Y’all sing along?’ Because he’s too drunk to remember the words to his own songs. Drunk and high—put that on YouTube. Put that all on YouTube.”

Later in the show, Shelton’s team fulfilled his request, bringing a brand-new shirt from the “Austin” singer’s own merch collection to the fan repping Bryan.

“Did you get one of my shirts, finally?” Shelton asked the woman. “Put the damn thing on, please… Just put it on over your stuff… Stand here looking at Luke Bryan’s face all night. It’s making me sick.”

The Battle of No. 1 Hits

During an interview with CMT last year, Luke Bryan shared how his collegial rivalry with Blake Shelton continues to inspire his own career.

After the interviewer pointed out that Shelton still trailed him in career No. 1 hits, the “One Margarita” singer, 49, replied, “That’s the only reason that I’m still in the game of country music, to stay ahead. I thought he was retiring — he’s back putting songs out. It’s not the deal we had.”

At that time, the former Voice coach trailed Bryan by just two songs, collecting 30 No. 1 singles across his two-decade career. Shelton has since notched his 31st No. 1 country radio hit with “Stay Country or Die Tryin’.”

Featured image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI