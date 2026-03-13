Meet Gabe Baker: American Songwriter Road Ready Talent Finalist

Gabe Baker is gearing up to show off his skills. The singer was recently selected as one of the three finalists in American Songwriter’s 2025 Road Ready Talent Contest, which is designed to spotlight unsigned performers who are already built for live performance, going beyond songwriting alone.

Baker exhibited exactly that with his song “Twelve Out of Ten,” which he submitted to the contest. The track is a perfect example of Baker’s sound, which he described as “soul inspired music that tells a story and connects to the audience.”

On March 31, Baker and the other two Road Ready finalists will perform at the contest’s finale at The Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee. After the performance, one artist will win the Grand Prize package that includes $20,000 in cash and additional prizes.

Ahead of the performance, fans can cast their vote for their favorite artist. Online voting will remain open until March 31.

Read the Q&A below to learn more about Baker before the big night.

Gabe Baker Road Ready Q&A

Why did you enter this contest?

I entered the Road Ready contest out of just a curiosity. I’d seen posts about this before, and I’m like, “Oh, man, what an amazing prize to receive.” I felt the most confident in this recent project that I’ve released. I’m like, “OK, I think they got some legs to ’em. Let’s put it out there and see what can happen”… I’m like, “I think I got some songs. I really believe in that I’d love to get some feedback on.”

How did you feel when you found out you were a Road Ready finalist?

I think this opportunity stands out as the biggest opportunity in my independent artist career. The affirmation from an organization like American Songwriter… It means a lot to be able to receive such an honor and opportunity to be able to perform in this space. It gives me confidence. Like, OK, I think I’m doing something right. I love writing. I love telling stories.

What is the origin story behind the song that you entered?

This song was borne out of the inspiration for the soul genre. I was writing with one of my close, dear friends, Shane Weisman… We were just hanging one night and I was telling him, “Hey, I really want to just lean into this classic soul, like Otis Redding-inspired energy of songwriting that is all about feel.” Shane had his guitar—he’s a great player—and he was just vibing. He kind of got on a little vibe.

It’s largely inspired by a gal that I had a real strong liking into that it didn’t work out as I hoped… It was just one of those feelings of like, “Man, I have so much admiration for you, lady, and I think you’re awesome, but you did let me go.”

Do you have a strategy for your performance?

The main thing is wanting just to be me, first and foremost. I am really excited to lean into creating, a show flow, an aesthetic, and just an energy that really represents the sound that I do bring, which is folk, soul, Americana… I’m just gonna stick to me and let everything else happen as it should.

I’ll definitely be playing my cello in the set… Hopefully that is a bit of an X factor.

I feel so grateful and accomplished being at this point. I’ll feel the most accomplished if I’m able just to be absolutely freely present within all the songs I’m singing… I love being prepared and really coming in and giving it all I have… [I hope] I can just give my all and represent myself, my bandmates, and the music we’re gonna create as authentically and fully as possible with the joy and musicality that really connects with people.

Gabe Baker Musical Journey Q&A

Tell us about your musical journey.

I went to college for playing football [and] I was an engineer in college. I grew up in a household with music, which was just deeply rooted in family and faith… I’m a cellist. My older brother played the upright bass. My eldest sister played the violin. Both of my parents could sing. My mom played the violin, played the piano.

Post football, I was ready just to explore. That’s what got me into a lot of different things, including competing on American Ninja Warrior… Then I got pitched over to this other Netflix competition show called The Ultimate Beast Master… Fall of 2019 is when I got started to get casted on [The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart].

I decided to go on it in the midst of unfortunately my mom passing from cancer at the end of 2019. Just as my mom passed, my brother left and was estranged from our family… It was a weird place, but I felt like the combination of it all was just too unique and too divine for me not to take a step forward. I went on this very strange Bachelor show, and I give full credit to this unique step into this unconventional space for giving me the motivation to give music a full-time go.

After I got off of that show, I made my first trip to Nashville… It was my first time experiencing like, “Oh wow, people write songs for a living. That’s amazing.” I went back to Houston, where I was living, and I [decided to] actually give this music thing a go. I started going to Austin, doing my first co-write sessions with an amazing team of some of my now closest friends in the music world there. Come the summer 2020, I decided to move outta Texas… I moved with the goal of growing as a cellist and a songwriter. It’s bubbled to so many beautiful expressions of creativity. I’m in the acting world. I tour with a really awesome band as a cellist. Growing my independent artist work has been a growing effort.

What have you learned throughout your musical journey?

There is a l there is a laundry list of things I’ve learned. The one thing that comes to mind the most is that you are never wrong going after the passions that are on your heart. You’ll never regret taking the risks to follow them… [Don’t be] afraid to take a chance on what you are really excited about, what really gets you going, really lights a fire inside of you. Be willing just to continue to grow and be as authentically you within your journey as you can. You can’t go wrong.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced on your journey to becoming an artist?

The biggest challenge I face as an artist in my journey is focus. I think that is something that I think any artist goes through. Focusing in the sense of being able to know who you are and make decisions that are right. You have to know the place in time when you should experiment and try different things out. But the people who go out the farthest are the ones who are able to dial in on who they are, what they want to tell, how they want to be them.

If you don’t make a strong choice on that, you’re gonna just be kind of floating and really not get as far as you possibly could… I’m grateful that I have a very adventurous spirit and I like trying things. I can learn really quickly. But I think being able to hone in on the things that are best is really important when it comes to artistry, to be able to really make what you do excellent and not spread yourself too thin across ideas.

Gabe Baker Future Plans Q&A

What are your goals during this process?

My short term goals with being an artist is to win this competition and to put out some really, really excellent music this year. I have a lot of music that I’m excited to let loose and really working on just getting that done.

What are your long-term goals and plans?

I’m just figuring out who I am and how to take ownership of who I am creatively. I’m in the acting world. That has been a really big part of my journey as a creator in being able to tell stories in different art formats, including music, and writing, and in film. Being able to create a world that is Gabe, and grow that as I hope to do across these different expressions is definitely the long-term goal. I want to continue to build my journey as a storyteller and a creator and be an undeniable performer and creator.

What advice would you give to other people pursuing a career in music?

The best stories, the best songs, are written from the most authentic places. I think that will stand the test of time. I think that is even more affirmed now with the day and age of where music is and technology. Being able to tell truthful stories that come from your voice authentically will only become more and more valuable. Being able to lean into the authenticity of your story is everything.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

Photo by Rachel Deeb