“A Star Was Born”: Carly Pearce Invites Fan Onstage To Sing “Church Girl” in Sweet Moment at Bowling Green Show

On Friday night at a show in Bowling Green, KY, Carly Pearce invited a fan onstage to sing the chorus of her song “Church Girl”.

Videos by American Songwriter

The fan goes by the name of Cameron Gray. Gray is the CEO of a hair piece brand called Shop Rich Pieces and RICH Trucking, according to his Instagram.

In the video, Pearce starts out the song by singing along with Gray, until eventually letting him have his own moment.

Other fans wrote supportive comments in a post made about the moment on Instagram.

“THIS IS A DREAMMMMMMMM!!! I know he left there feeling so happy🥹.”

“Love Cameron he is such a sweet guy! So happy for him.”

“A star was born.”

On Instagram, Cameron shared a collage of photos from the night, including one of him and Peace and another of his concert ticket.

Carly Pearce Talks ‘Church Girl’

Pearce’s “Church Girl”, which came out in January of this year, addresses faith in a unique way. In the song, Pearce sings about the guilt that can come with growing up in a religious environment. In the first verse, she sings:

Hey, church girl, doing everything wrong

Walking on eggshells with your high heels on

Hey, church girl, with the jezebel dress

Better take it off, you’re making all the boys think sex

Pearce admitted to Rolling Stone that it surprised her that people saw the song as controversial.

“I think it was surprising to people because my faith is so important to me,” she said of the song. “I’m not condoning reckless behavior.”

She continued, “I’m thinking about the 15-year-old boy in school who maybe is questioning his sexuality, and he feels like he can’t be himself,” she shared. “I’m singing this song for somebody who maybe has sexual purity trauma — I did — where you’re told, ‘No, that’s bad when you’re a child.’”

In an American Songwriter interview, Pearce touched on the message she wants to come across in the song, which was written by Carter Faith, Cameron Bedell, and Seth Ennis.

“Wherever they are on their journey, wherever they are with their spirituality, with their Christianity, I want to breed an environment where everyone, no matter where you are on your path, you are welcome here,” Pearce said of her music. “You are welcome at my shows. Come. Because the worst thing that you can ever do to somebody is shut them out. And I’m not going to do it.”

Photo by: Jason Kempin/Getty Images