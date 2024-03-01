The Making of a Teenage Anthem: The Story Behind “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and His Comets

Bill Haley wasn’t the first person to sing rock ‘n’ roll, but he was one of the first white people to bring attention to the boogie-woogie hybrid where country and western met rhythm and blues. In a time where popular music was segregated, Haley and his band were finding their niche performing music with a big beat. They recognized the power coming through it, likening it to what gospel music provided.

There was a spirit in this new, exciting music and the dance floors filled, the people responded, and the records sold. “Rocket 88” hit the charts in 1951, and “Crazy Man Crazy” was a big hit in 1953. In 1954, Haley and his band, The Comets, released a record that had little impact. That is, until it was used in a movie a year later, causing it to explode all around the world and become a teenage anthem. Let’s take a look at the story behind “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and His Comets.

One, two, three o’clock, four o’clock, rock

Five, six, seven o’clock, eight o’clock, rock

Nine, ten, eleven o’clock, twelve o’clock, rock

We’re gonna rock around the clock tonight

Its Origin

The song was written by Max Freedman in 1952 and offered to publisher James Myers, who agreed to publish the song for a share of the writer’s credit. It was presented to Bill Haley, who liked the song, but was not able to record it due to his record label founder’s feud with Myers. The band performed “Rock Around the Clock” and saw the reaction of the crowd. Sonny Dae and His Knights first recorded the song on March 20, 1954. It garnered modest local success around the Philadelphia area, but made little noise outside of that.

Put your glad rags on and join me, hon

We’ll have some fun when the clock strikes one

We’re gonna rock around the clock tonight

We’re gonna rock, rock, rock, ’til broad daylight

We’re gonna rock, gonna rock, around the clock tonight

A New Record Label

When Haley left Essex Records and signed with Decca Records, it allowed him to record “Rock Around the Clock.” Milt Gabler (uncle of comedian/actor Billy Crystal) was the head of Decca and was pushing Haley to record a song called “Thirteen Women.” The band went into the Pythian Temple Studios on April 12, 1954 in New York City. Most of the session was spent recording “Thirteen Women” as it was destined to be the A-side. The last 15 minutes was allotted to “We’re Gonna Rock Around the Clock Tonight!” as it was originally called. The record was released on May 20, 1954.

In 1966, Haley spoke to DJ Red Robinson: “This was a song that I carried around with me for two years, and because the composer and the then-head of my record company, Essex Records, were bitter enemies. He wouldn’t let me record it. That was Mr. Dave Miller of Essex Records, and he never did let me record the song. We signed with Decca in 1954, and the first song that we recorded for Decca was ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ and 16 million records later, I think Dave Miller is probably sorry.”

When the clock strikes two, three and four

If the band slows down we’ll yell for more

We’re gonna rock around the clock tonight

We’re gonna rock, rock, rock, ’til broad daylight

We’re gonna rock, gonna rock, around the clock tonight

A 9-Year-Old Boy Changed the Course of History

When the movie adaptation of Evan Hunter’s novel Blackboard Jungle was being made, the producers were looking for a song for the soundtrack. The film starred Glenn Ford and Anne Francis and a then-unknown Sidney Poitier. Ford grabbed a couple of records from his 9-year-old son Peter. One was “Thirteen Women,” backed by “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and His Comets. The producers listened to the records, and chose the B-side as the song to feature. Decca rereleased the single and it shot to No. 1 all over the world. It became the first rock ‘n’ roll song to hit the top spot on the Billboard pop chart, remaining there for eight weeks.

When the chimes ring five, six and seven

We’ll be right in seventh heaven

We’re gonna rock around the clock tonight

We’re gonna rock, rock, rock, ’til broad daylight

We’re gonna rock, gonna rock, around the clock tonight

That Guitar Solo

Guitarist Danny Cedrone joined Bill Haley in 1951 when his band was called The Saddlemen. He played the iconic guitar solo in “Rock Around the Clock.” He played a similar break on the 1952 recording of “Rock the Joint.” Just over two months after recording “Rock Around the Clock,” Cedrone fell down a flight of stairs and died from a broken neck. This was before the song became associated with the movie, so Cedrone never saw the impact his playing had on future generations of guitarists such as Jimi Hendrix, David Gilmour, Brian Setzer, and Reverend Horton Heat.

When it’s eight, nine, ten, eleven too

I’ll be goin’ strong and so will you

We’re gonna rock around the clock tonight

We’re gonna rock, rock, rock, ’til broad daylight

We’re gonna rock, gonna rock, around the clock tonight

Legacy

Haley rerecorded the song many times through the years, but never equalled the original version. The song did become a teenage anthem and even returned to the Top 40 in 1974, when it was used as the theme song to the movie American Graffiti. It was also used as the theme song for the television show Happy Days. The single sold an estimated 25 million copies worldwide, and is often publicized as being played somewhere in the world every minute of the day.

When the clock strikes twelve, we’ll cool off then

Start a rockin’ round the clock again

We’re gonna rock around the clock tonight

We’re gonna rock, rock, rock, ’til broad daylight

We’re gonna rock, gonna rock, around the clock tonight

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images