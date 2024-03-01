PJ Harvey Announces First North American Tour in Seven Years: How To Buy Tickets and Upcoming Dates

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter PJ Harvey has recently announced a new North American Tour, her first in over seven years. She’s just sold out both a UK and a European tour, leaving fans clamoring to see her when Harvey visits the States.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

PJ Harvey will begin her North American tour in Washington D.C. at The Anthem in September before wrapping up her latest run of dates in Los Angeles at the historic Greek Theatre later in October. She’ll also be joined by her bandmates John Parish, Jean-Marc Butty, Giovanni Ferrario, and James Johnston for the tour.

If you want to see PJ Harvey live on her latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

PJ Harvey’s latest album I Inside The Old Year Dying has received both critical and commercial success, landing the artist a Grammy nomination and plenty of glowing reviews. It’s the first album she’s released since 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project (also nominated for a Grammy) and sees Harvey return to her mesmerizing style.

While we don’t know which songs PJ Harvey will play on her North American run of shows, fans can look forward to the artist’s deep catalog of hits, including chart-toppers like “Down by the Water,” “This is Love,” and “When Under Ether.”

Tickets for PJ Harvey’s North American tour dates are currently on pre-sale and they’ll go on sale for the general public Friday, March 1st at 10 a.m. local time. If you want to see the “On Battleship Hill” star live, you can get official tickets to any of her shows directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

09/11 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

09/13 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The Met

09/15 – New York, New York – Terminal 5

09/16 – New York, New York – Terminal 5

09/18 – Boston, Massachusetts – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/21 – Laval, Quebec, Canada – Place Bell

09/25 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – History

09/26 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – History

09/28 – Detroit, Michigan – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/30 – Chicago, Illinois – The Salt Shed

10/02 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Palace Theatre

10/06 – Seattle, Washington – The Paramount Theatre

10/07 – Portland, Oregon – Theater of the Clouds

10/10 – San Francisco, California – The Masonic

10/11 – San Francisco, California – The Masonic

10/14 – Los Angeles, California – The Greek Theatre

FAQs

When do tickets for the PJ Harvey 2024 North American tour go on sale?

Tickets for PJ Harvey’s North American tour are currently on pre-sale. They will go on general sale Friday, 03/01 at 10 a.m. local time.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the PJ Harvey North American Tour?

You can buy official tickets to any of the dates on PJ Harvey’s latest tour directly through StubHub when they go on sale.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the PJ Harvey North American tour?

PJ Harvey has a mailing list you can join to obtain the presale code and get access to tickets early. General sale for tickets begins Friday, 03/01 at 10 a.m. local time.

How much do PJ Harvey tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 8 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 PJ Harvey North American tour?

It doesn’t look like PJ Harvey is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for her latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of PJ Harvey’s latest shows for her 2024 tour run, she may add another leg to her tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the PJ Harvey North American tour?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the latest PJ Harvey tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, PJ Harvey merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the PJ Harvey North American Tour?

PJ Harvey will be joined by her bandmates John Parish, Jean-Marc Butty, Giovanni Ferrario, and James Johnston for the tour.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

