Watch Gwen Stefani Surprise Crowd During Blake Shelton’s Houston Rodeo Stop, Perform Love Ballad

If you feel like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are everywhere these days, you’re not alone. The power pop duo dropped their latest musical collaboration, “Purple Irises,” ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to much acclaim. Fans were further delighted when the pair debuted the song live during Stefani’s pregame Super Bowl performance.

On Tuesday night (Feb. 27), Shelton returned to the Houston Rodeo stage for the first time in six years. Apparently feeling the need to make a splash as the Night One headliner, the “God’s Country” singer brought out his beloved wife for a surprise performance of “Purple Irises.”

Blake Shelton Performs Latest Love Ballad With Wife Gwen Stefani

The unexpected duet delighted “every beating heart in NRG Stadium,” according to Culture Map Houston.

“What a treat to see you and Gwen sing together,” one attendee wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thank you for a wonderful show.”

See how the 60k attendees went crazy the moment you went down from the car and the whole stadium erupted in applause and cheer #QUEEN 🪻 pic.twitter.com/4wpgeWZfCh — Kate🇵🇭💜 Purple Irises🪻 (@forgwenandblake) February 29, 2024

The couple also sang “Nobody But You,” another of their several musical collaborations since tying the knot in 2021.

Fans Go Crazy For “Purple Irises”

“Purple Irises” is the latest chapter in Stefani and Shelton’s lyrical love story. The former No Doubt frontwoman dropped the audio version of the song Feb. 9 on social media, with promises of a lyric video to come on Valentine’s Day.

Fans instantly melted for the video, which shows the couple looking deeply in love in various scenarios.

Stefani wrote “Purple Irises” during a creative spell in the spring of 2020. The “Hollaback Girl” artist initially intended the track as a solo number. However, “a little hint” from her husband turned the song into a duet.

It would seem this was the right call. “Purple Irises” debuted last week at No. 7 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart, becoming Shelton’s 38th top 10 hit on that particular chart.

With that milestone, Shelton now boasts the most top 10 hits among solo male artists of all time on that specific ranking, Forbes reported.

Featured image by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images