Chapel Hart, Moe Bandy, & More to Perform at Nashville’s 10th Annual Country for a Cause Benefit Concert

The Country for a Cause benefit concert will return to Nashville’s 3rd & Linsdsley for the tenth time this summer. The event which features country artists from yesterday and today will benefit the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms are presenting this year’s Country with a Cause. The event takes place on June 5 and will start at 6:30 PM at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville. T.G. Sheppard, Kelly Lang, and Devon O’Day will host the benefit concert.

The lineup will include great artists like Moe Bandy, T. Graham Brown, Crystal Gayle, Sister Sadie, Chapel Hart, and more.

Sheppard spoke about the event in a statement. “To say that Kelly and I are honored to host Country for a Cause again is an understatement,” he said. “It truly amazes us that this year’s group of artists is the most diversified we have ever had the pleasure of hosting. We have everything from country, bluegrass, Americana, and much more in between. There will be legends and newcomers and maybe a couple of surprises along the way,” he added. “This is going to be an incredible show.”

Meredith “Mamie” Shepherd, senior program manager for Seacrest Studios at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital also spoke about the event. “Country for a Cause is one of my favorite annual events. We are so fortunate to have T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang as wonderful hosts and supporters of our patients and families,” she said. “Huge thanks to the entire team that puts on such a wonderful night of music to make a difference for the children who rely on us for care.”

Country for a Cause 2024 Lineup

Moe Bandy

John Berry

Chad Brock

T. Graham Brown

Chapel Hart

Lacy J. Dalton

Mike Farris

Crystal Gayle

Stephanie Gayle

Sister Sadie

Terri Gibbs

The Kody Norris Show

John McEuen

Mackenzie Phipps

Leona Williams

Lee Greenwood

More TBA

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images