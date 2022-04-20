A$AP Rocky Arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon at L.A. Airport

Rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

The artist was first detained at the Los Angeles International Airport, as documented by NBC News, in connection to a November 2021 shooting. Mayers was then arrested for his involvement in the incident, and Rolling Stone confirmed the news.

In a statement released via Twitter, the LAPD clarified the circumstances of the incident in question. “On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim,” the statement reads. “The victim sustained minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

The statement continued to state that “[t]he suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky.” Following his arrest, Mayers’s case will be presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeV9w2udDL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2022

Mayers has faced several arrests before. In 2012, a fight between Mayers and photographers in New York City resulted in an arrest. Again in 2013, Mayers was arrested after allegedly slapping a fan at the Made in America Festival. Mayers also spent several weeks detained in Sweden after a run-in with the law in Europe.

Rocky and Rihanna announced her pregnancy in January. Rihanna is now in her third trimester.

Photo Credit: Tina Benitez-Eves