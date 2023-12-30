Ace Frehley Opens Up About His Friendship with Other Ex-KISS Members

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has long had a somewhat contentious relationship with his ex-bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. However, as he explained in a recent interview with Ultimate Guitar, he generally gets along well with most of the musicians who have played in the group.

In May 2022, Frehley took part in a unique event called Creatures Fest that saw him performing alongside two other former KISS guitarists—Vinnie Vincent and Bruce Kulick. The reclusive Vincent, who replaced Frehley in KISS in 1982, rarely performs live, and Frehley told Ultimate Guitar that the two met for the first time at the event.

“It was real interesting. Very few people believe that all these years, I had never met Vinnie Vincent,” Frehley noted. “And it wasn’t because I was trying to avoid him or vice versa. It’s just somehow, somehow, our paths never crossed.”

Frehley said he “got along famously” with Vincent, while noting that he was surprised how much shorter his fellow guitarist was than him.

“[O]ther than that, he got there and played some nice guitar licks,” Frehley added. “We jammed together, and it was a fun night.”

At Creatures Fest, Frehley, Vincent, and Kulick played several classic KISS tunes together, while Vincent was perched on top of a replica of a tank that was featured on KISS’ tour. Drum duties were handled by a drum machine, while a musician named Shane Smith sang and played bass. Founding KISS drummer Peter Criss also performed with Frehley at the festival.

Friendly with Most KISS Members

Frehley explained to Ultimate Guitar that he’s “really good friends” with Kulick, who played in KISS from 1984 to 1996, adding, “I’m friends with all the guys in KISS.”

He continued, “Even [current KISS drummer] Eric Singer is a dear friend of mine. And now I’m friends with Vinnie. I never had a problem with any of these people.”

Frehley then took a bit of a dig at Stanley and Simmons.

“[F]or some reason, Paul had a problem with a lot of them. And Gene,” he said. “But I’d rather not even talk about those guys since they’re retired and their career is winding down while mine is taking off. So, that’s kind of nice.”

Frehley, of course, was referring to the fact that KISS played its farewell show on December 2 at Madison Square Garden, an event that he declined to attend—or wasn’t invited.

Frehley’s 2024 Concert Plans

The 72-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be playing his own solo gigs in 2024, and he currently has a handful of confirmed gigs lined up, according to Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Frehley’s Upcoming Album

Meanwhile, Frehley will be releasing a new studio album titled 10,000 Volts on February 23, 2024. He co-wrote and co-produced the record with Steve Brown, lead guitarist of the New Jersey glam-metal band Trixter.

On Possibly Touring with Vincent and Kulick

Ultimate Guitar asked Frehley is he would consider one day mounting a tour with Vincent and Kulick, but he wasn’t too open to the idea.

“I don’t particularly see that happening in the future,” he said. “I kind of like to run my own show and have my own band.”

Frehley also maintained that, with three musicians taking part in a show like that, there wouldn’t be enough time for them to play all the songs they’d want to include in one concert.

“[T]hink about it—how many solo albums do I have out? And I also do some KISS favorites when I perform,” he explained. “So, it would be really tough to work with other guitar players who also have songs that they’ve written. … [I]t would be a three-hour show. And at age 72, I don’t feel like doing a three-hour show.”